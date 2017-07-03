Farrah Abraham is currently traveling the world for an upcoming dating show and her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Simon Saran, isn’t mad about it.

Although Saran re-tweeted a message about marrying the Teen Mom OG star on July 2, he previously told fans that he wasn’t upset to see Abraham traveling from country to country in an effort to reportedly find new love.

“I am not mad [Farrah Abraham] is doing her dating show. Milk MTV as much as possible. That’s the name of the game!” he tweeted.

Days later, Saran re-tweeted a message from a fan, who suggested he and Farrah Abraham hurry up and tie the knot. As fans may know, Farrah Abraham has been involved in an on-again, off-again romance with Saran for the past few years and during several occasions, she expressed interest in getting married.

Farrah Abraham even purchased herself an engagement ring in hopes of having Saran propose to her. However, Saran wasn’t on board with the idea and earlier this year, during an episode of Teen Mom OG, the couple was seen ending their relationship.

While Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran aren’t currently dating, they’ve stayed close in the months since their split and even enjoyed a romantic vacation with one another at the end of May.

During Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran’s trip to Jamaica for Abraham’s 26th birthday, the reality couple shared a number of photos and video clips, some of which convinced their fans and followers that they had gotten engaged.

As some may have noticed, Farrah Abraham and her on-and-off boyfriend posted photos of themselves enjoying a meal on the beach surrounded by pink lights and roses. However, after their trip came to a close, it was revealed that Abraham is single and ready to mingle for her new series, Single AF.

To see more of Farrah Abraham and her co-stars, including Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, and Maci Bookout, don’t miss the first half of the Teen Mom OG Season 6B reunion special, which airs tonight, Monday, July 3, at 9 p.m. on MTV.

