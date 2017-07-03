Amber Portwood took to Instagram last night to reveal that she’s having a baby. However, it’s not the kind of baby fans might assume.

Although the Teen Mom OG star posted a photo of herself posing in a mirror with a slight belly bump, she is not pregnant. Instead, she simply enjoyed a big meal in Los Angeles before heading home to Indiana.

“I’m having a food baby lol,” Amber Portwood wrote in the caption of her belly bump photo on July 2.

As fans may have heard, Amber Portwood and her ex-fiancé, Matt Baier, traveled to Los Angeles weeks ago to film the upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. The couple joined the show earlier this year after splitting up while filming the second half of the sixth season of Teen Mom OG. As fans may have seen, Portwood and Baier’s relationship came to an abrupt end after he was caught giving Catelynn Lowell a Xanax on the show.

As for whether or not Amber Portwood would ever consider having another child, the reality star said months ago that she was unable to conceive because she had been diagnosed with borderline personality and bipolar disorder. As she explained, she’s been taking three different medications to treat her issues and because she is required to continue taking the medication for the rest of her life, she has been advised against a pregnancy.

Matt Baier also weighed in on the issue at the time, telling a friend that Amber Portwood’s mental health is more important than having another child.

A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Jul 2, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT

After Amber Portwood posted her belly bump photo, several fans and followers of the reality star pointed out how good she looked. Although she may have been feeling a bit bloated from her meal, she has lost a substantial amount of weight in recent months and fans continue to be impressed with her fitness journey.

A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Jun 15, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

To see more of Amber Portwood and her co-stars, including Farrah Abraham, Catelynn Lowell, and Maci Bookout, don’t miss the first half of the Teen Mom OG Season 6B reunion special, which airs tonight, Monday, July 3, at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]