‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Reveal Griffin’s New Love Revealed, Chaos At Ned And Olivia’s Wedding

General Hospital spoilers for the next two weeks tease of a shocking revelation related to Griffin’s new love. Ned and Olivia’s wedding is also approaching, but it would not go as smoothly as they would want to.

Back in March, Frank Valentini dished that Dr. Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) will get a love interest in the daytime soap General Hospital. He even teased that it is someone fans would never guess who. Now, spoilers reveal the shocking romance for Griffin, and it’s going to be Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco), as reported by Celeb Dirty Laundry.

According to General Hospital spoilers, their love connection would happen as Sam’s mental health continues to deteriorate. She will talk to Griffin about her instability, and the doctor would encourage her to seek help. As Sam is about to face major shakeups with her relationship with Jason (Billy Miller) and the reappearance of another Jason (Steve Burton), she would turn to Griffin for support. She seems to trust Griffin now more than anyone, so it is not impossible that she would fall for him.

Sam and Jason’s relationship is going through a rough time. She is hallucinating and worrying about Jason’s closeness to Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Then, General Hospital spoilers reveal that things are going to get a lot worse now that it has been confirmed that Steve Burton is coming back as the real Jason. Sam would find out that the Jason she’s living with now is not her real husband.

Meanwhile, Ned (Wally Ashton) and Olivia’s (Lisa LoCicero) wedding preparations are in full swing. However, spoilers for General Hospital tease that they will encounter a rough patch before they can celebrate being husband and wife. Michael (Chad Duell) is bringing Nelle (Chloe Lanier) as his date to the wedding, while Olivia is planning to invite Sonny and Carly (Laura Wright). That spells trouble when Nelle and Carly come face to face. Moreover, Michael’s grandmother Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) might scheme something against Nelle to break her relationship with Michael.

General Hospital Spoilers: Ned & Olivia celebrate the night before their wedding. Carly issues a warning. #GH https://t.co/r6rrpgHWNC — TVSource Magazine (@TVSource) June 30, 2017

In addition, there are special appearances expected for Ned and Olivia’s wedding. According to CDL, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) will make an appearance at the wedding, although it might not be in person. She has retired to Amsterdam, so it is possible that she would only appear in a video message. Brook Lynn Ashton might also return for her father’s special day, but reports say the character might have a temporary recast instead of Adrianne Leon.

