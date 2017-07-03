Adele’s Team Reportedly Worried She May Never Sing Again After Injury

Adele’s team are reportedly worried that the pop star may never sing again after cancelling the final two shows on her huge world tour due to a vocal injury.

After it was confirmed last week that Adele would not be performing her scheduled shows at London’s Wembley Arena on July 1 and July 2 due to damaging her vocal cords, sources close to the singer are now alleging that things are so bad for the popular star that there are fears within her team she may never sing again.

A source told The Sun that it’s not just never going on another tour that those closest to her are worried about after she recently revealed that she may never hit the road again and instead claimed that the fear right now “is that she won’t be able to sing again.”

After struggling with vocal issues in the past that saw her cancel a number of shows she had scheduled in the U.S. back in 2011, the outlet noted that this time Adele took strict heed of the advice of her doctors and her vocal coach in an attempt to protect her voice.

“The dates were spaced out so she could recover between shows, and she followed a plan put in place by vocal coaches to the letter,” an insider revealed of how the “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” singer attempted to look after her voice while on the road.

However, it appears that Angelo’s mom put too much pressure on herself by performing across the globe over the past several months and claimed that following orders just wasn’t enough to save her voice from damage after belting out her biggest hits during more than 100 shows around the world on her most recent tour.

Allegedly, things are so bad for the star right now that she and her team are worried that the damage she’s done could potentially be irreversible.

“When she struggled in the earlier gigs… she pushed right through the pain, and that may have done irreversible damage,” the insider claimed, meaning there’s a chance Adele will never sing for her fans in person or in the studio in quite the same way again if at all.

The reports come shortly after Adele confirmed that she would not be performing her last two shows in London just hours before the first was scheduled to take place, much to the dismay of many disgruntled fans.

In a heartfelt message posted to her Twitter account in the early hours of July 1, the superstar singer confirmed that she would not be performing the last two shows at Wembley Arena and begged fans for their forgiveness.

She told fans that she had visited a doctor ahead of what would have been her final shows and that they told her she had damaged her vocal cords and advised her not to perform either show.

Adele then promised to give fans hoping to attend the London concerts more information over the next few days but did appear to offer a little hope by claiming that she would attempt to reschedule the cancelled concerts depending on if and how quickly she can recover.

The disappointing news came shortly after the star performed an impromptu concert at a local school attended by several children who were caught up in the horrific Grenfell Tower block fire last month.

What do you think of reports claiming Adele and her team are worried her vocal damage is so bad that she may never sing again?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS]