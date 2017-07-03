How Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Plan On Spending The Fourth Of July

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are planning a classic Fourth of July at his sprawling ranch in Oklahoma. The two have been stuck in Los Angeles the past few months and are reportedly looking forward to spending time in the country and celebrating the patriotic holiday with her kids.

An insider told Hollywood Life that Stefani loves flying to Oklahoma because it’s the complete opposite of her busy life in Los Angeles. The country crooner’s massive Midwest ranch features wooded areas, hiking trails, and a fishing lake. For Stefani, it’s the perfect place for her boys to sit back and relax.

“Blake wants to fly to Oklahoma with Gwen and her kids to his ranch for a good old fashioned country Fourth of July celebration,” the source explained. “He hopes to take everyone to the Tishomingo Fourth of July Parade near his ranch before going back to his place for a classic American barbeque with hot dogs, hamburgers and soda pop for the kids.”

The pop star has been to Shelton’s ranch on numerous occasions over the past two years. She celebrated her most recent birthday at his property and even took her three boys – Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo – there for spring break. For Shelton, returning home brings back a lot of fond memories from his childhood and he couldn’t be happier creating more fun times with Stefani.

Eeeeekkkk! #imsolucky #ilovemakeup???? @revlon #summer thank u! Gx ???? A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 27, 2017 at 5:08pm PDT

While we wait to see if Stefani shares any pics of the celebrations, People reports that she recently enjoyed a romantic dinner with Blake Shelton at a popular L.A. venue, Cecconi’s. The stars were spotted sharing a quiet evening together and weren’t afraid to show a little affection. An eyewitness claims they appeared very much in love at the hotspot and were polite to everyone they ran into.

Shelton and Stefani sparked up a relationship while working together on The Voice. Stefani is taking another break from the hit singing competition while Shelton is gearing up for another round of production. Given Shelton’s busy schedule, Enstarz reports that they will be spending some time apart until filming wraps.

Watching this guy @blakeshelton #cmtawards gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 7, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

Fortunately, an inside source assured fans that Shelton and Stefani are still communicating with each other on a daily basis and are taking advantage of the down time. For Stefani, this means spending a little more time with her boys and giving Shelton some space to work.

Shelton is coaching alongside Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus, and Jennifer Hudson this time around. Season 13 of The Voice is currently in production and is expected to premiere on NBC this fall.

Tell us! Will you miss seeing Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani together on The Voice? Let us know in the comments and check out the clip below to see some of their cutest moments from the show.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]