Ryan Edwards confirmed his weeks-long stay in rehab after last week’s new episode of Teen Mom OG but around the same time, he was allegedly seen with possible track marks on his arm.

According to a new report, some fans and followers of Teen Mom OG are convinced that Ryan Edwards was shooting up before entering rehab in May.

“I noticed it too when he was playing with the remote control car. I had to rewind to see if I was imagining it but the marks definitely there,” one Facebook fan wrote, according to a report by In Touch Weekly magazine.

Ryan Edwards was first accused of drug use at the end of last year after he was oddly bug-eyed during a number of scenes from Teen Mom OG. However, at the time, Edwards insisted he was not using illegal substances. Then, months later, as the recently aired season of the MTV reality show premiered, his ex-girlfriend, Maci Bookout, confirmed his drug use and admitted her fears about his behavior.

Another fan on social media reacted to the alleged track marks as well and said they hoped Ryan Edwards would get the help he needs because it was scary to see him drive while reportedly under the influence.

During last week’s Teen Mom OG Season 6B finale episode, Ryan Edwards was seen nearly falling asleep while driving and during the same episode, his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, was heard asking him if he had taken a Xanax.

After spending weeks at an unnamed rehab facility, Ryan Edwards released a statement, confirming his time in treatment with his many fans. Also in his statement, Edwards thanked his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, for her support throughout his time in treatment.

As fans saw last week, Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer got married after about a year of dating in May, prior to Edwards’ stint in rehab.

To see more of Ryan Edwards and his co-stars, including Farrah Abraham, Catelynn Lowell, and Maci Bookout, don’t miss the first half of the Teen Mom OG Season 6B reunion special, which airs tonight, Monday, July 3, at 9 p.m. on MTV.

