‘The Originals’ Season 5 Spoilers: Klaus Mikaelson Redeemed? EP Says There Is Growth, But He’s ‘Not A Hero’

The Originals Season 5 will not air on The CW network for several months. Given that the season finale just concluded, fans have to process the startling events and speculate about the future. Executive producer Michael Narducci, who will not be part of next season, explained if Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) redeemed himself. He said that the character has definitely grown, but that Klaus is not a hero.

Possible spoilers are ahead. If you have not seen the season finale and don’t want clues on what to expect in Season 5, then stop reading.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Michael Narducci discussed Klaus Mikaelson, one of the stars of The Originals. It was mentioned the drastic evolution of the vampire, mostly which can be contributed to his daughter, Hope Mikaelson (Summer Fontana). Even though the executive producer agreed with this, he cautioned that Klaus is not a hero.

At the same time, Narducci didn’t discount how Klaus has turned himself around. While he doesn’t consider Mikaelson to be a hero, he does admit the vampire has grown tremendously. He tried to turn things around and attempted to repair broken relationships. At the end of the day, he helped save his daughter from The Hollow. However, he is still Klaus and is still capable of doing horrible things.

It isn’t just Hope that changed Klaus. At the beginning of Season 4, there was a five-year time jump. During that time, Klaus was entombed by Marcel Gerard (Charles Michael Davis). It was punishment for the sins he committed over the centuries. However, fans know what drove Marcel to imprison and torture Klaus was the death of Davina Claire (Danielle Campbell). It was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

When The Originals Season 5 returns, there will be a huge time jump. Instead of being seven, Hope Mikaelson will be a teenager. She will also have a love interest named Roman, who is a recently turned vampire. It will be interesting to see how Klaus handles Hope as a teenager and the fact that she has a possible romance on the horizon.

