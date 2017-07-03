‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady Black Finds Eric And Nicole Together, Will Jealousy Destroy This Romance?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for two weeks ahead reveal that Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) gets jealous. He ends up finding Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) together. Normally, this would not be an issue, especially considering Eric and Nicole’s strained history. However, Nicole made a mistake by lying to Brady and now he is going to be suspicious of everything. Could this be the end of Brady and Nicole’s romance?

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Nicole Walker called Brady to tell him Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) was murdered. She also explained that she doesn’t recall anything that happened during the party. However, she failed to mention that she and Eric kissed. While some fans understand her reasoning, Brady does not like being lied to, even about small details. Furthermore, Days Of Our Lives spoilers for this week reveal that Brady will catch Nicole in a lie thanks to Eric. However, it’s about to get even worse.

According to She Knows, DOOL spoilers for July 14 tease that Brady will get jealous when he finds Eric and Nicole together. By itself, Brady probably wouldn’t think anything of seeing the two of them together. However, knowing that they kissed and Nicole lied about it is just going to make Brady suspicious. Could this be the end of Brady and Nicole’s relationship on Days Of Our Lives?

Spoilers reveal that Arianne Zucker has already finished filming her final scenes. Nicole will still be seen on television screens until around Thanksgiving. Hopefully, she will get custody of her biological daughter, Holly.

However, with Nicole leaving Salem, how will the storyline allow her to leave without a man by her side? Eric Martsolf is not leaving DOOL and there is no word on Eric Brady’s status, although he is expected to stick around. This means someone’s heart will have to get broken, either by a mutual separation or a nasty breakup. It sounds like Nicole will have to leave Salem alone, without Brady or Eric, but at least she will have Dr. Daniel Jonas’ (Shawn Christian) baby, Holly.

Even though Brady and Nicole are a fan-favorite couple, there are a lot of viewers who are asking for Eric and Nicole to reconcile. Several people have tweeted new head writer Ron Carlivati about it and are even using the “Ericole” hashtag. However, it is not known at this time what Carlivati plans to do with the three characters.

What do you think of Brady Black getting jealous over finding Eric Brady and Nicole Walker together? Is this the end for Brady and Nicole on Days Of Our Lives?

