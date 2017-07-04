Rihanna Happier With Hassan Jameel Than She Ever Was With Drake

Rihanna is reportedly enjoying her budding romance with Saudi Toyota heir Hassan Jameel. The 29-year-old Barbadian singer is apparently being made way happier by her current beau than any of her ex flames ever did.

It was just barely a week ago when Rihanna was photographed making out with a new man in a swimming pool somewhere in Spain, according to TMZ. The Internet has since scrambled to try and find out more about the details about RiRi’s new flame, eventually finding out that the man was Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, with the revelation garnering some unfortunate accusations controversy.

Yet none of that controversy is apparently bothering the Anti singer, who is incredibly happy with her new relationship. The R&B songstress’ happiness is so much, in fact, that she has never been happier with a relationship according to a source for Hollywood Life.

The sources claimed that Jameel is treating Rihanna with only the utmost care and respect which, if the claim is legitimate, would contradict all the worry about the relationship that arose almost solely because of the Arab heir’s nationality. Many believed the relationship could be rife with sexism, and some mistakenly assumed Jameel to actually be royalty and therefore be complicit in the Saudi government’s human rights abuse cases according to the Independent.

It has since been clarified that Hassan is not actually part of the ruling party in Saudi Arabia, but simply is a businessman that happens to be from the country. It also seems like his relationship with the Barbadian is only filled willed love, according to the source, which would be a good thing for the singer considering her past track record with high profile boyfriends.

Among Rihanna’s past flames are fellow musicians Chris Brown and Drake; the former relationship with the former originally ended with major physical abuse on Brown’s part, with a possible rekindling back in 2013 cut immediately short, while the relationship with Drizzy eventually fizzled out due to commitment issues. By comparison, RiRi is now allegedly able to drop her guard around Jameel, likely allowing for much more intimacy between the couple.

More than the above, Rihanna’s prospects when it comes to romance could finally end up brighter and sweeter than before. But with her relationship with Jameel still relatively under wraps, fans concerned for the singer’s romantic ventures can only hope and wait.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]