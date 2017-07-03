Tammy Sytch, who most WWE fans remember as the first WWE Diva, Sunny, has gone through some very serious problems over the years. It seems like the problems are continuing as Sytch posted on her Facebook page that she was rushed to the hospital over the weekend when she “passed out and fell.”

Tammy Sytch also accompanied the proclamation with some photos of her head, with blood in her hair. She then posted another batch of Facebook photos showing the blood in her hair as well as serious bruising as well. Tammy also said that they won’t let her shower yet to get cleaned up because she was “pretty rocked and not steady.”

Tammy Sytch Battling Her Demons

The scary thing about the hospital news and the bruises is that Tammy Sytch had last posted online on June 3o when she stated that “no one cares about me” and two days before when she said her heart was broken again.

With the death of former WWE superstar Chyna last year, it is a cause for concern because Sunny and Chyna faced many of the same demons. Both women had very public battles with both drugs and alcohol and bouts of depression. Chyna’s finally got the most of her and she passed away due to a lethal mix of drugs.

Tammy Sytch has been in and out of rehab numerous times since her late husband, Chris Candido, died. This included a trip to rehab just last year, according to TMZ. Sytch had been arrested three times for a DUI in 2015 and finally checked into rehab in 2016 to try to get help.

The WWE Has Supported Tammy Sytch

For Tammy Sytch to say no one cares is not accurate. The WWE has helped pay for many of her rehab trips and finally stopped paying when they determined she was not serious about cleaning her life up. However, just this year, months after that last rehab trip, the WWE was helping Tammy once again.

In February, TMZ once again reported that Sytch returned to rehab once she finished her prison sentence from the multiple DUIs, and this time, the WWE chipped in to help her again. She said at the time that she was determined to turn her life around once again.

Tammy Sytch even said at the time that she tried to help save the life of Chyna, but failed to get her the help she needed before it was too late. If Tammy is going through the depression that she has hinted at on her Facebook page, one wonders if this hospital emergency will help her.

[Featured Image by WWE]