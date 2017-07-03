Brock Lesnar won the WWE Universal Championship from Bill Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 but has not defended the title since that match in April. The first title defense for Lesnar will come next Sunday at the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view in Dallas against Samoa Joe. WWE.com reported that on this week’s Monday Night Raw, Brock will get his last chance for a good showing as Samoa Joe has dominated the feud to this point.

Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar on WWE Monday Night Raw

Both Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe are scheduled to be at Monday Night Raw this week to sell their main event match for next Sunday. What is amazing about this entire feud is that Samoa Joe has actually grown in popularity since winning the No. 1 contender’s spot.

The original match at Extreme Rules to determine the new No. 1 contender had names like Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, and Bray Wyatt involved. To say that Samoa Joe was the least favorite wrestler of the group is an understatement.

That was evident on the Raw before Extreme Rules when the other four men received varying levels of cheers or boos and Samoa Joe received mostly silence in comparison. Even when Samoa Joe won the right to fight Brock Lesnar, fans didn’t seem to care.

However, something interesting has happened since then. The first time that Samoa Joe met up with Paul Heyman in the ring, Samoa Joe knocked out Heyman with the Coquina Clutch. The next week, Brock Lesnar wanted revenge but it was Samoa Joe who struck first with a headbutt to Lesnar’s face and then Brock couldn’t take Joe down.

Last week, Brock Lesnar was coming out to challenge Samoa Joe again but Joe attacked him from behind and locked in the Coquina Clutch, turning Lesnar a strange shade of purpose and proving he wasn’t scared of Brock.

There is one week left before Great Balls of Fire and Samoa Joe has gotten the upper hand on Brock Lesnar every single time. In the Monday Night Raw preview, WWE.com asks if Samoa Joe will keep his momentum going heading into the biggest match of his career.

Other WWE Monday Night Raw Questions

The WWE Monday Night Raw preview also mentions that Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss will have one more chance to face off before their women’s title match on Sunday. Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman will fight in an Ambulance Match and the backstage rumors on that have moved from Braun winning to Roman getting a huge title push instead.

Finally, Big Cass betrayed Enzo Amore two weeks ago and they continue to work one of the most heartbreaking stories on Monday Night Raw this year. WWE Monday Night Raw airs at 8 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

[Featured Image by WWE]