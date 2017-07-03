Chevy Silverado, Dodge Ram, Or Ford F-Series Sizes And Models: Picking Out A Pickup

Chevy Silverado, Dodge Ram, and Ford F-Series American pickup trucks may look similar, but when it comes to buying a great pickup truck, appearances can be deceptive. How can the buyer know what to look for when there are so many options, features, and design changes?

Chevy Silverado, Dodge Ram, and Ford F-Series pickup trucks are available with buyer incentives and price breaks this time of year on 2017 models. The 2018 pickup trucks will be out soon, so July through fall is the time to buy pickup trucks.

The Chevy Silverado is now available at 17 percent off MSRP. Dodge and Ford’s dealerships are offering a lot of different discounts on Dodge Ram pickup trucks and Ford F-Series pickups during their Fourth of July sales as well.

Chevy Silverado, Dodge Ram trucks and Ford F-Series pickup trucks give buyers a lot to consider, and the choices are tough because even once one decides between Chevy Silverado. Dodge Ram, and Ford F-Series, there are so many different sizes and options among the Silverado, Ram, and F-Series models. There is also the option of buying used Silverado, Ram, and F-Series pickup trucks or waiting a year or two for new Chevy or Ford features.

The 2019 Chevy Silverado 1500s will reportedly come with a diesel option. The new Ford F-150s will offer diesel options in 2018, according to Off-Road. Sadly, emissions may be a problem, according to Equipment World. It seems the Environmental Protection Agency has filed a lawsuit against the FCA for allegedly using emissions defeat devices in Dodge Ram trucks and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs. The FCA denies the allegations.

Chevy Silverado, Dodge Ram pickup truck, and Ford F-Series pickup truck manufacturers are carefully weighing the benefits and problems involved in aluminum parts. The buyer also needs to look at the assets and liabilities involved in aluminum for each pickup truck part.

Whether used in a Chevy Silverado or Ford F-Series pickup truck, in general, aluminum is lighter in weight, which is a plus in terms of speed and gas mileage, but aluminum isn’t as strong and it melts at a much lower temperature. Many, but not all, new Chevy and Ford pickup trucks have aluminum head gaskets and even engine blocks. Overheating can more easily destroy the aluminum engines than cast iron, according to Shade Tree Speed Shop.

Dodge RAM will have few aluminum parts on their stock models until at least 2020, predicted the Fiat Crysler Automobiles CEO in 2014. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne was not a big fan of aluminum as he said in this quote from the Auto Blog.

“I have better use of aluminum in this house than a pickup truck.”

Dodge Ram pickups do not generally come standard with aluminum engines, but they are a possible option. Aluminum engines are often used in racing. Dodge pickup trucks still have fewer aluminum parts than most.

Chevy Silverado has a steel bed while the Ford F-150 has an aluminum bed. Though Chevy Silverado may have a steel bed, other parts namely fenders and hood may be aluminum.

Chevy Silverado will keep its steel bed rather than switch to aluminum, but the same can’t be said for the rest of the vehicle. Chevy and Ford producers are interested in the new, lighter materials. Some Chevy engines are aluminum, and many body parts, excluding the bed, may be aluminum.

The Ford F-Series pickup trucks also may contain aluminum parts. Aluminum parts aren’t necessarily bad, but buyers should be aware of the differences between Chevy Silverado and Ford F-Series aluminum vs iron engines and Dodge Ram engines before buying.

Dodge Ram’s slogan is “Ram tough.” Aluminum is great for speed and helps gas mileage, but it’s not as durable so Dodge is staying Ram tough for the most part. Dodge doesn’t, as a rule, change much from one year to the next on its pickup trucks and vans. Still, it is important to verify the type of engine.

Chevy Silverado, Dodge Ram, and Ford F-Series pickup trucks have been raced in NASCAR and on dragstrips, but is that what most people use their pickups for? Probably not, as Car Scoops points out, but it is fun, and it gives the name brand certain bragging rights.

A Chevy Silverado 3500, a Dodge Ram 3500, and a Ford F-350 face off in a drag race in the video below. These are top of the line for big trucks. Watch the fun and see who wins.

The Ford F-350 Chevy Silverado 3500 and the Dodge Ram 3500 are larger and have more powerful engines than the small pickup trucks like the Ford F-150. Larger pickup trucks can haul more and pull more weight than smaller pickup trucks, whether Chevy Silverado 3500 vs. Silverado 1500, Ford F-350 vs. F-150 or Dodge Ram 3500 vs. Ram 1500.

Whether comparing the Chevy Silverado 350 vs. Silverado 150, the Ford F-Series 150 vs. F-Series 350, or the Dodge Ram 1500 vs. Ram 3500, the larger pickup trucks are built heavier and generally have larger, heavier, and more powerful engines. The big pickup trucks definitely have more horsepower. While gas mileage may suffer for more horses under the hood, the exchange can be worth it for a work truck. It really depends on what the buyer wants to use the truck for.

Chevy Silverado, Dodge Ram, or Ford F-Series pickup trucks can all be a dream come true to own if the buyer thinks through why they want a pickup truck and chooses the right vehicle for the job.

