Tiny Harris: The Rap Album That’s Currently Making Her Cry Over T.I. Cheating, Divorce Fiasco

Tiny Harris can’t stop crying when she listens to Jay Z’s 4:44 album, telling pals that it’s hitting too close to home, sources reveal.

Jay, who opens up about his cheating past while being married to Beyonce, has definitely caused quite the controversy with his honesty about his infidelity past, and Tiny Harris can relate with her own situation regarding T.I.

Having filed for divorce back in December, the former Xscape singer hit her breaking point upon learning that her husband had cheated on her with several women, it was alleged at the time.

One of the women was said to have been someone that Tiny Harris arranged to make moves on the “Swagga Like Us” hitmaker.

The 41-year-old came to the conclusion that her marriage was over because there was no trust on her end, leaving her no choice but to file for divorce, Vibe adds.

According to Hollywood Life, listening to Jay Z’s album has been incredibly difficult for Tiny Harris because it is almost as if T.I. is rapping about it to her.

She can identify with the things that Beyonce went through in her marriage, but the only difference in this situation is that the “Formation” star forgave her man and continued to stay in a relationship with him.

The same can’t be said for Tiny Harris.

The “Who Can I Run To” songstress is actively planning to pull through with her divorce plans, but she’s totally in love with Jay Z’s new album because it lets her know that she isn’t the only person in the music industry who’s found herself in this situation.

There have been times where Tiny Harris considered the idea of getting back together with her estranged husband but at this given point, it doesn’t seem as if that’s even a possibility.

Tiny has yet to see T.I. prove to her that he’s a changed man and that by getting back with her, he’s willing to change his ways to not only be a better family man but also a better partner to his wife.

Sources say that the divorce is still active, with no current plans to call it off.

Do you think Tiny Harris and T.I. can save their marriage?

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images]