‘Comrade Detective’ And ‘Niko And The Sword Of Light’ To Feature On Prime

Amazon is all set to feature ‘Comrade Detective,’ and ‘Niko And the Sword of Light.’

Comrade Detective is a new half-hour live action series that will premiere on August 4 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It is a one-of-a-kind cop show and comedy set in 1980’s Romania.Though the show was forgotten after the fall of the Berlin Wall, it was rediscovered and digitally remastered with its main heroes voiced by Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, a report by Hollywood Reporter stated.

“In a world of global television it was inevitable that the best comedy of the year would come from Romania. Well, that day has come,” said Joe Lewis, Head of Comedy, Drama and VR at Amazon Studios.

Lewis also added that Comrade Detective is unbelievably compelling and visually brilliant.

A co-production with A24, Comrade Detective comes from creators and executive producers Brian Gatewood and Alex Tanaka, alongside Rhys Thomas as director and executive producer. Tatum, Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan and Andrew Schneider are also executive producers along with A24’s Ravi Nandan and John Hodges.

Comrade Detective is a one-of-a-kind cop show and comedy set in 1980’s Romania. True to its nostalgic inspiration, the series is presented in Romanian and dubbed in English—as a Romanian show of that time would have been. Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt provide voiceover dubbing performances for the series’ two leading roles, Detectives Gregor Anghel and Iosef Baciu. Both these characters were played on screen by leading Romanian actors, Florin Piersic Jr. and Corneliu Ulici.

Niko and the Sword of Light

Amazon also announced its original animated series for kids ages 6-11, Niko and the Sword of Light, which is scheduled to premiere on July 21 on Prime Video. The new fantasy adventure series, which was the first Amazon Original to win an Emmy Award for the pilot before the series launch, features the voice talent of Tom Kenny, Andre Robinson, Steve Blum, Kevin Michael Richardson, Jim Cummings, and Kari Wahlgren. The pilot is now available to stream exclusively for Prime members via the Amazon Prime Video app.

