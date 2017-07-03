‘Dancing With The Stars’ Cast: Lindsay Arnold Wants Zac Efron, Kaitlyn Bristowe Bets On Rachel Lindsay

Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold wants Zac Efron on DWTS. When asked about her dream cast, Arnold also listed other A-list stars, including Channing Tatum and Chris Hemsworth.

Speaking to Just Jared Jr., Lindsay Arnold revealed that she has always wanted Zac Efron to go on Dancing with the Stars. She also mentioned hunks Channing Tatum and Zac Efron. Given the chance, Arnold said that she also wanted to work with New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

“I feel like he has such a fun personality and he is an athlete and I have loved working with athletes,” she shared.

In other news, The Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe predicted that current Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay would be one of the contestants in Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bristowe said that they might end up having Lindsay on the show just to prove a point.

“I think that, because I stirred up a little bit of controversy and it got some backlash towards whoever, I think for sure, she’ll go and do Dancing With the Stars now. Just so they can be like, ‘See! No, no, no. We do it for The Bachelorettes, too! See! We just did it!'” she said.

Street fashion in Copenhagen… ????: @theyearofelan #bachelornation #bachelorette #90sfashion #TLC A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Jun 29, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

In March, Bristowe accused The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss of stopping her from joining Dancing with the Stars when the producers offered her the spot in 2015. She said that Fleiss did not allow her because he was tired of people using The Bachelor franchise to get famous. Bristowe recalled that she and her fiancé Shawn Booth wrote letters to Fleiss, trying to change his mind. She shared that Booth has always been very supportive and also wanted her to go on the show.

“I told Mike it was my passion. I was told Shawn should be my only passion,” she said.

Fleiss allegedly felt that it was bad for his brand to have contestants seeking for fame the minute they’re done with the franchise.

Does touring vineyards mean I'm outdoorsy? ???? #Napa #ImNotSureWhatThisLipColorIs #Sowwy A post shared by Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) on Jun 23, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

Bristowe told Entertainment Tonight that she was tired of the show’s double standards. She pointed out that the Bachelor stars, including Nick Viall, were given the opportunity to go on DWTS when the Bachelorette stars were not. In speaking up, Bristowe hoped that the future Bachelorettes will be treated the same as the Bachelors.

Given the chance, Bristowe said that she still wants to be part of Dancing with the Stars. She explained that she and Booth were at a good place in their lives that joining another reality series will not harm their relationship.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]