’90 Day Fiance:’ Jorge Gets Slapped By His Wife For Lying, But Fans Have No Sympathy For Him

Things have never really worked out for Jorge and Anfisa of 90 Day Fiance. After Anfisa went over to the United States and married Jorge, things just went completely downhill for the couple. In the recently aired episode of the hit reality TV show, it was revealed that the pair’s relationship has worsened, to the point where Anfisa physically hit Jorge in front of the cameras. Despite this, however, viewers and avid fans of 90 Day Fiance are finding it difficult to sympathize with Jorge.

The recently aired episode of 90 Day Fiance focused much on the struggles of Jorge and Anfisa. After revealing that he was thousands of dollars in debt, Anfisa is finding it extremely difficult to forgive her husband, according to a report from the Empty Lighthouse Magazine. As for Jorge, he was feeling that the timing for their current conflict and his wife’s refusal to find a middle ground is suspicious, especially since her green card deadline is coming up.

The episode featured the couple visiting a lawyer to see how they could handle their finances, with Anfisa demanding a post-nuptial agreement to protect herself from absorbing any of her husband’s debt. Jorge, on the other hand, wanted to give up only 50 percent of his value to his wife, provided that they are married for at least five years. Anfisa, however, expressly refused Jorge’s proposal.

Eventually, hurtful words were exchanged between the two, culminating in Jorge telling Anfisa that he would not compromise his future just to make his wife happy. This causes The Russian to lose her temper to a point where she ended up hitting her husband in front of the cameras.

Since the latest season of 90 Day Fiance began airing, Jorge has been pretty open to viewers about his difficulties with his wife. According to Jorge, she has a tendency to be controlling, breaking his things and being just downright nasty. Anfisa, for her part, has stated that she has always been transparent with her husband, but he lied to her nonetheless.

While it is easy to sympathize with Jorge considering the abuse that he is experiencing under his wife, numerous viewers and avid fans of the hit reality TV series have stated on online forums such as Reddit that Jorge only has himself to blame for his situation. After all, Jorge did lead his wife to believe that he could provide anything she desired.

In a lot of ways, the lack of sympathy from viewers towards Jorge is understandable. While Anfisa could be pretty nasty, it is true that Jorge practically tricked her into marrying him. Jorge has, after all, kept his real financial status a secret from his wife, and he did foster the image of a person with unlimited income when he was courting her.

For now, the 90 Day Fiance stars remain married, though it remains to be seen how long they could be together, considering their feelings for each other.

