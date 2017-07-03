Liv Tyler Turns 40 And Celebrates With Family And A-Listers Kate Moss And Sadie Frost

The Leftovers actress Liv Tyler reached a new milestone, as she celebrated her 40th birthday on Saturday. While Ms. Tyler, who is also the daughter of Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, marked the day with a small family gathering, she also celebrated with some of her best girlfriends.

As People shares, Liv spent her big day with some of her closest friends, including long-time girlfriend, model Kate Moss. The two celebrities have spent a lifetime in the public eye, giving them plenty of common experiences upon which to build their 25-year friendship. Considering all the two friends have been through over the years, Moss was unlikely to let Tyler celebrate her birthday without her.

Ms. Tyler posted a black and white photo of herself and Kate relaxing in a grassy field. Liv is seen cuddling up against Moss, giving a physical representation of their sisterly bond. Always the performer, Moss looks like a queen, holding a cigarette in one hand and resting the opposite arm on Tyler’s leg.

“Blessed for 25 years of friendship. love my girl friends!!!!! Thank you my sweet @katemossagency for the best birthday weekend ever!!!!!!!!” Ms. Tyler captioned the photo.

Actress Sadie Frost, most notably known for playing Lucy Westerna in the 1992 film, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, also spent the day celebrating Liv Tyler’s birthday. The honoree shared more black and white photos of herself with Frost, as the two women frolicked in an inflatable castle.

Liv also shared a full-color photo with Sadie.

Liv Tyler Turns 40 Amid Her Family

Kate Moss and Sadie Frost weren’t alone in wishing Ms. Tyler a happy birthday. Daily Mail reports that Liv’s fiance, David Gardner, also honored the actress and mother of three on her birthday. The whole family was on hand to help Liv turn 40.

Together with Liv, David is father to two-year-old Sailor Gene Gardner and 11-month-old Lula Rose Gardner, while Ms. Tyler also has a 12-year-old son, Milo William Langdon, from a previous marriage.

Mr. Gardner shared a photo of himself and Liv Tyler holding their youngest children at the star’s birthday celebration. The photo was captioned with birthday wishes and love from the whole family.

David shared another photo in which Liv is seen posing in a pair of denim overalls beside the family pet.

“Happy 40th Birthday to the most beautiful and magical unicorn, I love you so much. You are my dream girl and I am blessed to be able to call you my wife (to be). Happy Birthday Baby Girl, I love you, We all love you,” Gardner captioned that picture.

