LEGO Ninjago Fans Are In For A Dual Treat

LEGO fans are for in for a treat, as Warner Bros’ big screen movie adventure is about to become a high-tech video game.

The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game will go live on September 22, the same day The LEGO Ninjago Movie opens in theaters nationwide. The game will be available for the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The Ninjago Movie Video Game is developed by TT Games and published by Warner Bros, according to a report by Coming Soon.

Sean McEvoy, the VP for Digital Games of The LEGO Group, said that fans will love this exciting game as their favorite Ninjago heroes can now join hands with them in an epic adventure of good versus evil.

In the game, players battle their way through waves of enemies with honor and skill as their favorite ninjas Lloyd, Nya, Jay, Kai, Cole, Zane, and Master Wu to defend their home island of Ninjago from the evil Lord Garmadon and his Shark Army. To do so, the players must master the art of Ninjagility which allows them to traverse Ninjago by wall-running, high-jumping, and battling the foes of Ninjago to rank up and upgrade the ninja’s combat skills. Players can harness the power of Spinjitzu combat to defend Ninjago together.

The game features eight large, action-packed locations based on the story of The LEGO Ninjago Movie. Each location includes its own unique Challenge Dojo where players can put their combat skills to the test and battle with increasingly tougher enemies. With Battle Maps, players can go up against their friends and family in four different game modes, with competitive split-screen local gameplay for up to four players.

According to a report by Collider, the film features the voice talent of Jackie Chan as Master Wu and Justin Theroux as Garmadon. Dave Franco plays Lloyd. Olivia Munn is Lloyd’s mom, Koko. Making up the secret ninja crew is Fred Armisen who voices Cole and Abbi Jacobson who plays Nya. Kumail Nanjiani is Jay, Michael Peña is Kai, and Zach Woods voices Zane.

The LEGO Ninjago Movie marks the feature film directorial debut of Charlie Bean.

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Images]