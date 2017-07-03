‘Mass Effect: Andromeda’ DLC Cancellation Rumors Answered By Bioware: Producer ‘Never Heard Of’ Source

BioWare developers and producer EA have taken the stage to address rumors that Mass Effect: Andromeda‘s new storyline DLC, when someone claiming to be from an Austrian software company called Sinclair Networks, which works with software developers, alleged that the upcoming single-player story DLC for Mass Effect: Andromeda has been cancelled.

According to Comic Book, Mass Effect: Andromeda producer Mike Gamble was the first to comment, on Twitter, saying that he had “never heard of Sinclair Networks. Ever.” Producer Fernando Melo followed up by saying that he couldn’t talk about the future, but that BioWare would definitely never outsource work on their games to “fake companies.”

Whoever Sinclair Networks are, or whether they were repeating something they’d heard from somebody else, it certainly sounds like BioWare have no knowledge of them. Electronic Arts also spoke to PC Gamer to confirm that they had no relationship to Sinclair Networks, nor had they ever worked on Mass Effect: Andromeda.

That said, as Kotaku editor Jason Schreier later noted, neither BioWare nor EA ever actually denied the rumors – and he says that his own sources basically confirm what Sinclair was saying: that according to three of his own sources close to the company, BioWare has no plans to move forward with Mass Effect: Andromeda DLC.

That’s got to be disappointing news for Mass Effect fans, but it doesn’t exactly come as a surprise; due to a variety of issues, including what some have called the worst facial animation ever seen in a modern game, Mass Effect: Andromeda was a complete flop on release, and currently shows a user score of only 4.9/10 on Metacritic. The various criticisms of the game’s state on release prompted public apologies and an entire series of patches to fix the game’s various issues – although not much could be done about criticisms of the game’s writing. It still wasn’t an Arkham Knight-level release, but the issues seriously hurt the game’s future potential, particularly considering how polished previous releases were right out of the box.

Look at the huge difference. Man that is so much better. I hope it's replicated on my Ryder. pic.twitter.com/a3gQCwqshS — Alex [HIATUS] (@Alex_N7_) April 6, 2017

Adding further credence to the rumors, BioWare significantly scaled down the Montreal studio that produced Mass Effect: Andromeda shortly after its release, and rumors abound that the series has essentially been put on hiatus while the studio focuses on its other products. Rumors now add that the company has shelved its plans for a sequel to Andromeda. Many of the Montreal studio’s employees have been shifted to work on EA’s Star Wars: Battlefront II, while others are working on Anthem, the next Dragon Age, and a brand new intellectual property code-named Dylan.

So while nobody knows who Sinclair Networks is, and both BioWare and EA remain mum on the subject of Mass Effect‘s future, it seems very likely for now that we won’t be hearing anything from that universe for a fair while.

