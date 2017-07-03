25thAmendmentNow Trends On Twitter As Trump CNN Tweet Sparks Calls For Removal Of President

President Donald Trump is facing criticism once again as outrage over his latest tweets have pushed some Twitter users to advocate for the removal of Trump via section four of the 25th Amendment of the Constitution, which enables a president to be removed from office if he is determined to be “mentally incapacitated,” according to the Inquisitr. While #25thAmendmentNow has gained significant traction on Twitter, many of the hashtag users are actually trolls mocking the idea that President Trump should be removed from office for his colorful, yet controversial tweets.

What Did He Tweet This Time?

President Trump’s Twitter page has long been a reliable source of ire and frustration to his haters, many of whom view Trump’s tweets as crude, disrespectful, and even bigoted. To his followers, he is a brilliant and hilarious troll who is able to masterfully use his Twitter page to control the media narrative and poke fun at his enemies in a harmless way. However, Trump’s tweet on Thursday about Morning Joe’s Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough was a departure from his usual level of Twitter banter, prompting a media firestorm over Trump’s statements about the Morning Joe host “bleeding badly from a facelift” at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort.

According to the Inquisitr, Mika responded with a cheeky tweet of her own, posting a picture of a Cheerios box that said “made for little hands,” a reference to the long-running joke about Trump allegedly having small hands. Shortly after this fiery exchange, President Trump, after tweeting vociferously about CNN for several days, posted a video on Saturday portraying himself wrestling a man with the CNN logo digitally affixed onto his face. The outrage at the CNN-themed video, which some viewed as aggressive and others viewed as silly, was explosive and immediate.

#25thAmendmentNow Supporters Claim Trump Is Mentally Ill

The video, which appears to have been created from actual footage of President Trump wrestling WWE CEO Vince McMahon during a Wrestlemania event many years ago, led some observers to accuse the president of inciting violence, according to the New York Times. Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded by stating that “the president in no way form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence,” but that was not enough to stop his critics from attempting to use this latest controversy as an indictment against the president’s mental health.

The wrestling tweet is evidence of Trump's mental deterioration. RT if u agree time to invoke the #25thAmendmentNow! https://t.co/XO9sGBqPmV — Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 2, 2017

EVERY SINGLE TWEET!! We, THE PEOPLE, Must get this MANIAC OUT before he destroys everything America Stands For!!!#25thAmendmentNOW https://t.co/yVsijIz0ap — Kristy Wade (@kristylove777) July 3, 2017

President Trump’s critics have long joked about his mental state, but this time, these attacks take a more serious tone as some become convinced that Trump’s behavior is grounds to invoke the 25th Amendment of the Constitution, which enables a sitting president to be swiftly replaced by his vice president if a majority of cabinet members, in writing, claim that the president cannot do his job due to being mentally incapacitated. Although the president has a chance to contest this decision, his power can be overruled if two-thirds of Congress declare that he is mentally unfit to perform his duties, according to the Inquisitr.

Due to actions taken by Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland, #25thAmendmentNow is going beyond the realm of internet activism. Representative Raskin has proposed creating a bill that would establish a commission that could invoke the 25th Amendment and use it against Trump, according to the Inquisitr. Raskin’s vision for the “Oversight Commission on Presidential Capacity” includes the power to remove a president. However, there seems to be no legal precedent for such a committee being used to invoke the 25th Amendment.

Trump Supporters Troll #25thAmendmentNow

To many Trump supporters, this entire thing is a joke. They view #25thAmendmentNow as yet another desperate attempt to bring down President Trump, who has faced similar character-based criticisms time and time again and yet has managed to hold onto and even grow a following despite the controversy.

Many mock the idea that a tweet could be grounds for removal of a president, with some interpreting this movement as an attack on President Trump’s first amendment rights to free speech and free expression.

Sorry leftists, just because you're butt-hurt over a tweet (again), doesn't mean you can remove a president from office.#25thAmendmentNow — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) July 2, 2017

Remember you said Trump assassination play was just art. So wrestling gif is just art. Welcome to playing by YOUR rules.#25thAmendmentNow — Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) July 3, 2017

Now that Russia conspiracy theories have been put to rest, libs are tweeting #25thAmendmentNow. They want Trump removed for tweeting a meme???? — Makada ???????? (@_Makada_) July 2, 2017

Liberals are calling for the #25thAmendmentNow because of a tweet. A word of advice: start w reading Amendment 1 before skipping ahead to 25 — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) July 2, 2017

Will #25thAmendmentNow Gain Any Steam?

#25thAmendmentNow may be currently trending on Twitter, but it is impossible to say whether this is a momentary reaction to President Trump’s explosive Morning Joe tweets and CNN video or if it will have any real consequences for President Trump, who keeps sending tweet after tweet in defiance of all threats from politicians, Hollywood, and Twitter critics.

[Featured Image by J. David Ake/AP Images]