R2-D2 Unit From Original ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy Sells For An Obscene Amount Of Money At Auction

An R2-D2 unit that was used during the production of five Star Wars films has been sold for $2.76 million at an auction in California.

Rather than being a complete and functioning R2-D2, though, the unit was made up of various parts that were used throughout filming on A New Hope, Empire Strikes Back, Return Of The Jedi, The Phantom Menace, and Attack Of The Clones.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed the sale, which was completed on Wednesday at Profiles In History, a California-based auction house in Calabasas. But while the sale has now gone through, the identity of the buyer has not been released.

What we know about the R2-D2 unit is that it has been called the “ultimate” version of the droid, and that it measures in at 43 x 29.5 x 20 inches. The R2-D2 managed to sell for much more than anticipated, too, as it was previously predicted that it would sell for somewhere between $1 million and $2 million. There were a variety of other items and pieces of Star Wars memorabilia that were sold during the auction, too.

This included a Luke Skywalker helmet that was sold for $450,000, while a Darth Vader helmet also managed to bring in a huge amount, too, as it ultimately sold for $96,000.

R2-D2 is easily regarded as one of the most popular characters, not just in Star Wars history, but in the history of cinema itself. Created by George Lucas, and debuting in 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope, R2-D2 was portrayed by Kenny Baker in the original trilogy of Star Wars films.

However, when it came to the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Kenny Baker’s role was severely reduced. Instead of Kenny Baker being inside the droid, R2-D2 was portrayed using radio controlled props and CGI in The Phantom Menace, Attack Of The Clones, and Revenge Of The Sith.

We’ll get to see plenty more of R2-D2 in the future, too, because after being performed by Jimmy Vee in The Force Awakens, the droid will return in The Last Jedi and almost certainly in Star Wars 9, too.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm]