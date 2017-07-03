Intel’s New Facial Recognition Tech Can Identify People In Moving Crowd

With terrorism on the rise, the need for safety and security is only ever-growing. In an effort to make authentication and identification of subjects easier, Intel is now working on a facial recognition technology.

Intel’s new face recognition engine can rapidly and accurately identify people, even when they are moving and in a crowd. According to a report by Biometric Update, this newfangled technology from Intel can help detect and prevent possible incidents at critical facilities and public venues.

Tadashige Kadoi, general manager of IoT Platform Development Division at NEC Corporation, pointed to the fact that facial recognition in a moving crowd requires highly advanced techniques when compared to still images because these cameras are affected by many factors, such as camera location, image quality, and lighting, along with the subject’s size, walking speed, and face direction. Intel solves that very problem. The company’s field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) and their parallel processing capability help NEC to enable fast and accurate collection and processing of images from even 4K high-resolution remote cameras.

Facial recognition is only one of the many social impact technologies that the company is working on. Two weeks ago, Intel announced a healthcare technology that directly addresses the issue of air quality. Mid-June Intel unveiled the Bosch Air Quality Micro Climate Monitoring System (MCMS), which has been designed with sensors and software to make sure that the air quality parameters are measured accurately.

This newfangled monitoring system enables city officials around the world to quickly take action to improve the quality of life.

Intel’s MCMS is programmed to offer intelligent data and enable real-time analysis of ambient air pollution that communities can leverage for a variety of applications, ranging from adjusting traffic flow in congested areas to providing fitness recommendations based on air quality to other actions. In industrial and factory environments, it will help track emissions and provide safety checks for workers to meet compliance requirements.

WHO Report

A 2016 World Health Organization study on Global Urban Ambient Air Pollution found that 98 percent of densely populated cities in economically underdeveloped countries are exposed to the highest levels of urban ambient air pollution. As a city’s air quality declines, the risk of pulmonary and acute respiratory diseases, including asthma, increases.

MCMS offers comprehensive microclimatic data measurements for EPA “criteria pollutants” for air quality, such as particulate matter, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, nitric oxide, nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide and ozone. Additionally, MCMS also provides environmental parameter measurements of temperature, relative humidity, light (including ultraviolet), sound, and pressure.

