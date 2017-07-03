‘Dear White People’ And ‘F Is For family’ Renewed For New Seasons

Netflix has renewed two shows that viewers have been binge-watching: Dear White People and F is for family.

Dear White People, the Netflix original series, boasts an impressive cast starring Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson and Marque Richardson. Yvette Lee Bowser will also return as showrunner, with Stephanie Allain and Julia Lebedev returning as executive producers.

Production on the ten-episode second season is slated to begin later this year. The show has been receiving more of positive reviews, as it reflects the reality of racial tensions. According to a report by The Verge, the series picked up where the 2014 movie by the same name left off. It follows a group of Winchester University’s students of color as they navigate a diverse landscape of social injustice, cultural bias, political correctness and activism in the millennial age. Dear White People uses biting irony and self-deprecation, the series attempts to reflect the issues plaguing society today. However, there is a lot of fun while depicting all these oddities.

‘F is for Family’

Netflix has also renewed the animated comedy series F is for Family for a third season. According to Variety, the renewal for F Is for Family comes on the heels of a series order for another comedy set in the past: Everything Sucks. The series follows two groups of high school misfits in 1990’s Oregon.

Season 1 of F is for Family premiered December 18, 2015. The show features the voices of Bill Burr, Laura Dern, Justin Long, Debi Derryberry and Haley Reinhart as the Murphy family, along with Sam Rockwell, as the swinging neighbor Vic.

The Murphy family returned for Season 2 on May 30 this year, along with the voices of Mo Collins, David Koechner, Allison Janney, Michael Kenneth Williams, and Travis Mills as guests.

F is for Family was created by Bill Burr and Emmy award-winner Michael Price (The Simpsons) and follows the Murphy family in the 1970s, when parents weren’t extra nice.

F is for Family is produced by Gaumont Television and Wild West Television, with Burr, Vince Vaughn, Emmy award-nominee Peter Billingsley and showrunner Michael Price serving as executive producers. Michael Lagnese and Victoria Vaughn, from Wild West Television, are the co-executive producers on the series.

