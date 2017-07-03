Selena Gomez Reportedly Wants Double Date Night With Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Selena Gomez couldn’t be happier for Taylor Swift now that she’s happily moved on from Calvin Harris with her new beau, Joe Alwyn.

The duo has been dating for the past couple of weeks, having traveled the country together, and as things are progressively getting serious between the twosome, Selena Gomez is desperate to head on a double date with Taylor and her man.

The “Bad Liar” has been in touch with Swift more than usual and all of her supposed conversations are surrounded by their boyfriends and how happy they are to have finally found true love.

Selena Gomez hasn’t had the chance to go on a double date with Joe and Taylor since her lover, The Weeknd, has been busy touring the world, but according to Hollywood Life, Gomez is already making plans for the four of them to head out together.

Whether it’s a restaurant in West Hollywood or a quiet movie night, Selena Gomez is looking forward to a double date night with her best friend and the man she’s allegedly calling the love of her life.

Swift and Joe have been inseparable ever since they started dating two months ago. In fact, Alwyn has gotten so close to the singer, he’s already met her parents, who have all given the “Shake It Off” star the thumbs up.

Now it’s Selena Gomez’s turn to make her judgment on Joe, but she’s far from worried about what she should expect upon meeting him.

The supposed fact that everyone around Taylor is gushing about his politeness and how perfect he is for Swift is assuring Selena Gomez enough to know that he’s a good guy.

@Coach Fall 2017 campaign. Thank you @stuartvevers #CoachNY #CoachxSelena A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 22, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

“Selena Gomez is dying to do normal relationship things and once his tour is over she is going to make sure that she dives into all of that,” a source explains, mentioning how The Weeknd’s tour is holding up plans for a date night with the couple.

Though she’s in the midst of working on her own album, with a tour that’s reportedly kicking off next year, Selena Gomez wants to use the next couple of months to do nothing but enjoy her free time with The Weeknd, her friends, and her family.

Selena knows that Taylor is beyond happy with her new man, and while fans were quick to criticize Swift for jumping into a new relationship, it seems as if being in the companion of Joe is actually helping the “Style” singer in more ways than one.

@coach family A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 22, 2017 at 6:00pm PDT

One of the ways would be by helping her finish recording her new album, which is expected to hit stores later this year.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]