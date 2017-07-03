Stone Cold Steve Austin became a huge WWE superstar because the fans really wanted to get behind him and almost forced the WWE to push him to the moon. Roman Reigns is who the WWE now wants to be their biggest superstar but the fans won’t buy into it. According to Stone Cold, Roman Reigns will get over one day and doesn’t need the WWE Championship to do it.

Roman Reigns Needs No WWE Title

Steve Austin said that the WWE titles don’t even mean anything anymore and Roman Reigns doesn’t need the title to get over with the fans. Instead, Austin said that what Roman Reigns needs to do to get over with the fans is to just focus on his work and be himself.

Stone Cold mentioned that he didn’t care about the title when he was becoming a huge star and instead just worried about developing the character of Stone Cold Steve Austin. He said that it was cool when he won the title but he didn’t live and die depending on whether or not he held it.

According to Austin, he never even needed a title. Stone Cold even pointed to Jake “The Snake” Roberts, who was one of the most over wrestlers in the WWE but never held a title. Steve said that Roberts didn’t need a belt to get over with the fans and Roman Reigns doesn’t need one either.

Roman Reigns Getting Over in the WWE

However, like Steve Austin said, if Roman Reigns wants to get over with WWE fans, he needs to just keep working hard to improve. Austin compared it to John Cena and the reaction he gets. Stone Cold said that Cena has accomplished more than almost anyone in WWE history and still gets split reactions.

Despite that, John Cena remains confident in his abilities and skills and he remains a huge star no matter how many people are booing him. Austin said that Roman Reigns needs to weather bad chants and just keep growing in confidence to eventually win fans over.

When it comes to the future of Roman Reigns in the WWE, Steve Austin said that he believes that Roman was built to be a superstar and is hungry enough to fight to get to the top. Austin said that Roman Reigns just needs to keep adjusting his character, work a very engaging storyline, and just be Roman Reigns.

If he does that, Stone Cold Steve Austin believes that Roman Reigns can become a huge star in the WWE.

