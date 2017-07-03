Blake Shelton Teases Gwen Stefani’s Son, Kingston, About A Girl In Cute Snapchat

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani kicked off the Fourth of July weekend by hanging out with Gwen’s oldest son, 11-year-old Kingston Rossdale. Unfortunately for Kingston, his mother’s boyfriend has become comfortable enough around him that he’s not afraid to tease the tween about girls.

As Hollywood Life reports, Blake Shelton performed at the Warrior Games on July 1. The event took place at Chicago’s Soldier Field, and it was hosted by former Daily Show host Jon Stewart. The Warrior Games gives war veterans and active duty members of the military who are injured, ill, and wounded an opportunity to come together and compete in a variety of different sports, including swimming, track and field, wheelchair basketball, and sitting volleyball. The aim of the competition is to “enhance the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded warriors and to expose them to adaptive sports.” This year, participants were also rewarded with performances by Shelton and one of his future co-stars on The Voice, Kelly Clarkson.

Gwen Stefani didn’t join Blake Shelton onstage during the event’s opening ceremony, but she and Kingston did accompany him to the event. Kingston filmed the country star’s performance for an Instagram Story, and he occasionally turned the camera on himself and his mom so that they could ham it up for their adoring viewers.

After the event, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Kingston Rossdale piled into a car together. They ran into a ton of traffic while they were leaving the venue, and Gwen decided to pass the time by taking over Blake’s Snapchat. She filmed her beau trying to keep his fellow passengers entertained by making small talk. Based on what he said to Kingston, Blake Shelton was attempting to return to a topic they had discussed before: a girl’s appearance.

“Hey Kingston, what did that girl look like?” Shelton teasingly asked his girlfriend’s son.

The tween responded by turning away from the camera and looking out the window. However, the country singer refused to be ignored. He began repeating Kingston’s name in a bid to get his attention, but the Snapchat video ended before viewers got to see whether Kingston ever answered the question.

Fans were happy that Gwen Stefani shared the playful moment between Shelton and her son with them.

“Aw, he’s so cute teasing King about girls in that sweet voice,” tweeted one fan.

“Blake teasing King is so sweet. When they first got together I remember wondering whether forging a bond with King as the oldest would be the hard part but it is so clear that Blake and King have a special bond,” wrote another admirer on Instagram.

#big ????gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on May 11, 2017 at 7:37pm PDT

As People reports, Blake Shelton and Kingston Rossdale have become so close that Gwen Stefani’s oldest son spent his 10th birthday partying with the country singer. Blake was performing at the Indianapolis 500, and Gwen and Kingston joined him for a helicopter ride ahead of the event. They watched him perform from backstage just like they did at the Warrior Games.

❤️ gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Apr 30, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and Gwen’s kids were spotted at Lake Texoma on Sunday afternoon, so it looks like the happy family decided to spend the entire Fourth of July weekend together.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for People’s Choice Awards]