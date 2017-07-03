Tori Roloff Shares Her Love And Support For Sis-In-Law Audrey With A Beautiful Tribute During Baby Shower

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff will welcome their first baby in two months and what’s a better way to celebrate this momentous event than to hold a baby shower. The Little People, Big World cast, along with some close friends and relatives, got together at the Roloff Farms on Saturday to shower Audrey and her coming daughter with love and support.

Tori Roloff, herself a new mom to the adorable Jackson with husband Zach, made it known that she’s happy for Audrey through a touching yet humorous Instagram post.

“I am so thankful to get to walk through this moment of life with my sister. @audreyroloff you are going to make such a wonderful Mom. I can’t wait to meet my sweet niece and watch her and Jackson grow up together. You looked stunning yesterday, and I hope you felt showered with love.”

The touching tribute put aside any rumors of a rivalry between the sisters-in-law who married twins Zach and Jeremy. The Instagram post included a photo of the two with their children. Audrey was clad in a white bohemian style dress and looked stunning with her baby bump while Tori wore a black off shoulder outfit as she clutched Jackson. Tori ended her beautiful tribute to Audrey with the cute and very apt hashtag #babyroloff. Tori also showed off her depreciating humor by calling herself out for exposing Jackson to the sun and blinding him in the photo. She also added the hashtag #momoftheyear.

The pink, flower-themed baby shower was a huge success despite the absence of the Roloff matriarch. Amy was supposedly in Michigan at the time visiting her relatives, according to In Touch Weekly. Baby J, meanwhile, stole a bit of the attention with his adorable outfit. Tori and Zach dressed Jackson in a blue button-down shirt and a red bowtie.

Jeremy and Audrey are expecting their daughter on August 31. To prepare for their impending parenthood, the couple moved back to Portland. Despite initial hesitations, Jer and Audrey decided it would be best for them and their daughter to be closer to their families. The couple is currently staying at Audrey’s parents while their new home near the Roloff Farms is being renovated.

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Instagram]