Grizzlies Rumors: NBA Free Agent Vince Carter To Consider Kings, Warriors & All Options Available

In the latest Memphis Grizzlies rumors, could NBA free agent Vince Carter be on the move to another team? The player who is known as “Half-Man, Half-Amazing” is still getting it done in the league at 40-years-old, and it appears like he has several years left to contribute to a team. While Memphis has been his latest affiliation, Carter has left the door open for a potential move to a different squad. Based on an upcoming meeting with one team, and rumors of his intent to join another, it’s looking like Carter could possibly find a new home for next NBA season.

With a career that is approaching season No. 20, Vince Carter has been among the players who could be a poster child for longevity and continued production in the league. While he’s not one of the top 10 free agents by far, many teams can find a good use for a reserve player like Carter.

In an article from Bleacher Report‘s Rob Goldberg, it was reported that Vince Carter will meet with the Sacramento Kings as part of ongoing NBA free agency talks. The news first came from ESPN‘s Chris Haynes who tweeted that Carter’s meeting with Sacramento will take place on Monday. While he’d provide a great mentor to a young growing roster, it seems hard to believe “VC” will wind up with Sactown.

Carter was on hand during Sunday’s NBA Orlando Summer League games and was asked about whether he has certain teams he’s considering versus teams he won’t consider. While not giving away too many details of the plans in his head, Carter spoke about his free agency decision with NBA TV’s Matt Winer and mentioned he feels he has “one to two years” left to play in the NBA. While he’s not putting up the reels and reels of highlight dunks he did during the earlier days of his career, he’s still able to contribute.

.@mrvincecarter15 with an update on his #NBAFreeAgency situation and how many more years he plans to play. #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/tozyVty64S — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 2, 2017

Over the course of his career, Vince Carter has averaged 18.2 points, 3.3 assists, and 4.6 rebounds a game. For his most recent season in Memphis, the 6-foot-6 shooting guard posted stats averages of eight points, 3.1 boards, and nearly two assists per contest. In terms of scoring, the longtime veteran ranked fourth on the Grizzlies’ roster, showing he still can provide many teams with a boost. The next beneficiary of his services could be none other than the reigning NBA Champions.

There have been NBA rumors floating around that the Memphis Grizzlies free agent might consider the Golden State Warriors. In the modern day era of players flocking to the top contenders, it might make sense for Carter to finally hop on board with the reigning champs. A career that has now spanned two decades will likely be rewarded by a future Basketball Hall of Fame induction, but having a championship ring or two on his hand during the ceremony could make it that much sweeter.

[Featured Image by Harry How/Getty Images]