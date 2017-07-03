‘Teen Mom OG’ Amber Portwood Calls Out Matt Baier For Partying On Twitter

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier may be filming Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars in Los Angeles but according to a new tweet, the therapy-charged series hasn’t done much to help their relationship.

As Portwood and Baier remain in Los Angeles for the upcoming season of the WEtv series, the Teen Mom OG star continues to stay active on social media and in a couple of recent tweets, she has seemingly confirmed that her breakup from Baier is still very much on.

“Been [two] days and [Matt Baier] is already posting videos on Instagram of him at someone’s house with 50 bottles of liqueur everywhere..it’s on,” she wrote on July 2.

Apparently, Amber Portwood’s ex-fiance is letting loose after their split and she’s none too happy about his social media feed.

Amber Portwood then re-tweeted a message from a fan, which read, “Girl show him the door and don’t look back.”

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier are starring alongside several other celebrity couples on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars and follow in the footsteps of their Teen Mom OG co-star Farrah Abraham, who appeared on the recently aired family edition of the show.

In addition to the tweets mentioned, Amber Portwood also shared a meme about Taurus women in which it was revealed that they should not be betrayed. The message also warned that consequences would ensue if trust was to be betrayed.

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier began dating years ago and ultimately became engaged. However, while the couple planned to get married in October of last year, their wedding was called off just months prior.

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier then rescheduled their wedding for October of this year but after he reportedly failed a lie detector test and offered Portwood’s Teen Mom OG co-star, Catelynn Lowell, a Xanax, their second planned ceremony was canceled.

