‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea & Jordan Try To Hide Their Past, Dr. Harris Tries To Kill Kevin

The drama is ramping up on The Young and the Restless this week. Spoilers promise a paternity reveal, a romance unraveling, and possibly even a murder as the residents of Genoa City celebrate the Fourth of July.

Which couples are headed for Splitsville and whose life is in danger? Here’s what’s happening on The Young and the Restless this week.

Monday, July 3

Monday’s episode of The Young and the Restless will find the boys and girls of Genoa hobnobbing poolside at a Fourth of July party. There, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) will be canoodling with her new beau, Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood), as her ex, Devon (Bryton James), looks on. When Chelsea joins them, Hilary will ask about how she and Jordan met prior to either of them arriving in Genoa City. The two will be hesitant to reveal the truth.

Meanwhile, at Crimson Lights, Paul (Doug Davidson) will express concern about Kevin’s (Greg Rikaart) prolonged absence. He has reason to worry, especially as Kevin’s life will be put in danger this week.

According to Young and Restless spoilers from SheKnows Soaps, at Dr. Harris’ (Ron Melendez), Kevin will tell Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) that they have to escape as soon as possible. He will come up with a plan, which involves telling Harris that he is going to get Bella, and then later returning for Chloe. Dr. Harris will agree to this and Kevin will be allowed to leave. Later, the doctor will tell Chloe about his dead daughter, Maggie, and how she and his wife were killed by a drunk driver. He will add that Chloe looks a lot like his daughter.

It's hard to keep a big secret to yourself. #YR pic.twitter.com/NQE3fuKSLx — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 7, 2017

Young and Restless spoilers say that Chloe will get creeped out and will tell Harris that things will be better when Kevin returns with Bella. “Kevin is never coming back,” he tells her. On the road, Kevin will hear a loud noise coming from his car.

Tuesday, July 4

Young and Restless spoilers for Tuesday indicate that Hilary will grill Jordan about his past friendship with Chelsea. It doesn’t look like the two had a romantic relationship, but it does seem like they were involved in something really shady. When Jordan fails to give her a satisfying answer, Hilary’s curiosity is piqued even further.

Meanwhile, Kevin’s world explodes.

Wednesday, July 5

Spoilers for the Wednesday episode of The Young and the Restless say that Chloe will act in desperation and that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will enforce some changes, i.e. she will fire Cane (Daniel Goddard) from Brash & Sassy.

Elsewhere, Jordan reiterates his support for Lily (Christel Khalil). As Lily’s marriage falls to pieces, it looks like she and Jordan will be growing even closer. This will undoubtedly drive Hilary away, likely back into Devon’s arms.

Thursday, July 6

Things aren’t looking good for Cane. On top of getting booted out of Brash & Sassy, he also has to deal with the possibility of Lily leaving him. There’s also Juliet (Laur Allen) and her baby, who may or may not be his. Young and the Restless spoilers say that Cane will demand a paternity test to be certain.

Will the lawsuit against Cane destroy his relationship with Lily? Find out on #YR! A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Jun 8, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT

Meanwhile, Paul and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) will look for Kevin.

Friday, July 7

On Friday, Chelsea will seek Sharon’s (Sharon Case) help and Nick (Joshua Morrow) will ask Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) to cancel her concert appearance.

It’s currently unclear if Kevin will die in an explosion/car crash this week and if this is the last viewers will see of the character on The Young and the Restless. Rikaart is, indeed, on his way out of Y&R this year, but his exit seems a little early. Previous reports indicated that his swan song will air sometime in August.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

Start your week off with a bang and stick around for the fireworks! ???? Don't miss the special Independence Day episodes this week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/jT5rHhTL5L — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 2, 2017

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/AP Images]