BIG3 League 2017: Scores, Highlights & Results Spoilers For Week 2 Games In Charlotte

On Sunday, the inaugural BIG3 League had Week 2 of its schedule with games played in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Spectrum Centre was the latest host venue on a nationwide tour, with all eight teams once again competing. A former member of the NBA Championship-winning Detroit Pistons made his return to basketball in today’s games, while at least one team moved to a perfect 2-0 in the early BIG3 standings. Here are the latest BIG3 basketball results spoilers and highlights for Week 2 of the 3-on-3 league’s action, with the games not set to be shown on television until Monday evening.

In an updated report via Bleacher Report‘s Joseph Zucker, it’s noted that Week 2 of BIG3 league play featured none other than “Mr. Big Shot” Chauncey Billups in action. Billups is a former NBA Champion and Finals MVP with the Pistons, plus a five-time All-Star during his career. He also has been mentioned in ongoing rumors to possibly become the new Cleveland Cavaliers General Manager. On Sunday, he put all of that aside to lace up some fresh kicks and step onto the court for the Killer 3’s team.

Billups went 4-for-11 and had 15 points in his return to the court but it was on the losing side as the Power grabbed the win. Former NBA player Cuttino Mobley had 23 points including two free throws late which gave his team the win 50-45. That keeps the Power undefeated so far, with a record of 2-0 to start their season in this brand new league.

The Trilogy team was also victorious over the 3 Headed Monsters, but it was not the best reception for former University of North Carolina Tar Heel and NBA player Rashad McCants in the arena. The former UNC player was heavily booed by the fans in attendance due to the fact he “blew the whistle” on his college for committing academic infractions to allow him to keep playing.

McCants still managed to grab 13 points, which was the difference in the Trilogy’s 13-point win, but Al Harrington led the team with 20 points. A quick video was posted to Twitter by Ashley Holder of WCCB Charlotte showing the fans letting McCants hear it.

Carolina fans not taking it easy on former Carolina champ Rashad McCants. Boos all around for NC guy. pic.twitter.com/4zdMpZqQpU — Ashley Holder (@AshNoelleTV) July 2, 2017

In other action, the Ball Hogs made a comeback down 40-25 in the second half to defeat Tri State by a final of 50-44. A three-point shot from Derrick Byars helped his team snatch the victory away from the Ball Hogs. Byars finished with 19 points on the day in Charlotte. Rasual Butler added 13 points to help his team complete the second-half comeback.

Allen Iverson was part of the winning side in Week 1 with the 3’s Company squad. In Week 2, it was a different story when they faced Ghost Ballers. “The Answer” only contributed two points on four shots he attempted for his team. Ghost Ballers closed out the game on a 10-0 run with Mike Bibby finishing with 20 points and Ivan Johnson with 19 points on 9-for-14 shooting.

BIG3 League Results (Week 2)

Power (2-0) 50, Killer 3s (0-2) 45

Trilogy (2-0) 50, 3 Headed Monsters (1-1) 37

Ball Hogs (1-1) 50, Tri State (0-2) 44

Ghost Ballers (1-1) 50, 3’s Company (1-1) 45

So after Week 2’s results, Power and Trilogy have distanced themselves a bit from the rest of the teams with perfect 2-0 records. These two teams don’t meet up on the schedule for several weeks, with a matchup slated for August 6th in Lexington, Kentucky. By then, it could be projected that one or both teams may have suffered their first losses of the season. It’s also possible these two teams feature the best combination of former players able to flourish in the new league.

Fans who have been following along with the BIG3 since it started last weekend will probably also notice a difference. In just the second week of games for the new league, the rule for the winning points total has been changed, shortening that total from 60 points down to 50 to win the game. It appears the rule where a team must win by two or more is still in effect, but stay tuned as the inaugural league started by Ice Cube and company is likely to tweak things going forward.

The league’s next stop will be the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma next Sunday, July 9th for another four games. Scheduled matchups will be the Power vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Killer 3’s vs. Tri State, Ball Hogs vs. Ghost Ballers, and Trilogy vs. 3’s Company.

[Featured Image by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images]