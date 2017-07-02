Donal Logue’s Daughter Jade Still Missing After A Week- ‘Gotham’ Actor Pleads With Public For Leads

Donal Logue’s daughter Jade is still missing, and he is pleading with the public for information leading to her whereabouts.

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Logue, who starts in the television series Gotham, first reported his daughter missing on Tuesday after she didn’t come home on Monday evening after meeting up with a friend. According to an NYPD spokesperson, a family member filed the missing person report on Tuesday at approximately 1:00 a.m. Jade, who is transgender and was born with the name Arlo, was reportedly last seen on Monday at around 3:00 p.m.

Logue took to social media earlier this week to seek help in finding his daughter. In a tweet that has since been deleted, Donal shared a picture of Jade and included a description of what she was wearing when she was last seen Monday afternoon. Logue also shared a link to a page that helps in the search for missing children. On the page, there are two photos of Jade, along with her physical description and a description of what she was wearing the day she went missing. According to the page, Jade has both her ears and nose pierced, and she was last seen wearing a green hoodie, a gray baseball cap, blue jeans, and a green military parka.

Gotham's Donal Logue revealed to his followers that his 16-year-old child has gone missing: https://t.co/t3BVGRLsiw pic.twitter.com/08tdwlzhVb — E! News (@enews) June 27, 2017

On Saturday, Donal took to Facebook to, once again, reach out to his followers to find any new information about where Jade may be. He begged anyone who knows where she is, or may be with her, to bring her home. Donal assured everything would be fine if she was returned, and she would be welcomed home with hugs.

“We want you home Jade,” he wrote. “Whoever knows where she is, whoever may be with her– clearly this thing has become big and crazy. The net has been flung far and wide and luckily, I have dogged teams from the NYPD, FBI, and others involved. The point is, you may have had good intentions to help her, but I’m sure you realize that this situation is bigger than you could’ve anticipated. It’s okay. Just drop her off. Let her get back in touch with her mother, Kasey, or me — we’ll take her back, with hugs and no questions asked.”

As of Sunday, July 2, Jade’s family still hasn’t seen or heard from her. Anyone with any information about Jade’s whereabouts is being asked to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS. People with information can also share their tips on the Crime Stoppers website or they can text their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

