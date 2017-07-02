Sacramento Kings Rumors: Otto Porter Contract Offer Made, Washington Wizards Can Match

Sacramento Kings rumors indicate the team extended an Otto Porter contract worth max money. The Washington Wizards can now match the Porter offer, as he is a restricted free agent this offseason. This breaking news was presented in a report by NBA analyst Chris Haynes, who went on to state that the Wizards have indicated in the past that they will match an offer presented to Porter.

Otto Porter Jr. still has more meeting scheduled during the NBA free agency period, giving him the freedom to accept a max contract offer from another franchise as well. Porter isn’t required to agree to any of the deals that he gets offered, especially if it comes from a team he doesn’t really want to play for next season. This is why it is valuable to explore all options in free agency.

What these Sacramento Kings rumors show is that the team is really intent on improving its roster for the 2017-18 NBA season. The Kings just made a huge splash in the 2017 NBA Draft, selecting four players who could really contribute to the team. Sacramento drafted Kentucky guard DeAaron Fox, North Carolina forward Justin Jackson, Duke big man Harry Giles and Kansas point guard Frank Mason III. All four players could make the Opening Day roster for the team this year.

This year’s Kings Draft caught the attention of many media outlets ???? » https://t.co/9dHxDhmIQS pic.twitter.com/ubhfhvW0Dw — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 2, 2017

Otto Porter has played four seasons for the Washington Wizards after getting selected with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft. Porter has steadily seen an increase in his minutes and was a main part of the starting lineup for the last two years. During the 2016-17 NBA season, he averaged 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game for the Wizards. He also shot 51.6 percent from the field, 43.4 percent from three-point range, and 83.2 percent from the free throw line, showing he can be a huge weapon on offense.

BREAKING: Bogdan Bogdanovic has reportedly informed media that he will come to the states and sign w/ the Sacramento Kings????#NBA #Kings pic.twitter.com/CKs40LAmtW — Sacramento Kings (@SACRAMENT0KINGS) June 28, 2017

The biggest asset to signing Otto Porter Jr. is that he just turned 24 at the beginning of June. He has not even hit his prime and that could make him a valuable addition to any franchise. The Washington Wizards have a tough decision to make when it comes to matching that max contract offer, though, as the franchise has committed a lot of money to Bradley Beal, John Wall, Ian Mahinmi, Marcin Gortat, and Markieff Morris. These Sacramento Kings rumors are considered to be evolving, as Porter could still receive more contract offers this week.

[Featured Image by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images]