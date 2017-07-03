Bayley/Sasha Banks Rematch Being Rumored For ‘Summerslam’ This Year

Two years ago, Bayley and Sasha Banks caught lightning in a bottle at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn. The match elevated women’s wrestling to a new height and changed the industry forever. Since then, there have been a number of rumors about WWE officials planning another rematch between them on the main roster sooner rather than later. Most people believed Banks vs. Bayley would take place on the grandest stage of them all.

However, it’s now being rumored that The Boss and Bayley are expected to rekindle their feud shortly after WWE Great Balls of Fire and into WWE Summerslam. WWE officials are looking to make the latter as huge an event as it can possibly be this year, so booking the rematch between Bayley and Sasha Banks on a much bigger stage would give the card yet another great matchup and could add even more history to their rivalry.

Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss will most likely be defending the Raw Women’s Title against Nia Jax on the card as well. WWE officials are going to ensure that the Women’s Division is will be represented during the biggest show of the summer, but a lot of the focus and attention will be on Banks vs. Bayley over the coming weeks.

Sasha Banks is still expected to turn heel because it’s the most logical way to build the rivalry with Bayley. A heel turn could happen for the latter, but The Boss is far more likely to make the switch. The WWE Universe has always supported Sasha Banks since her debut on the main roster, but the upcoming feud with Bayley is more likely to be about helping the latter’s momentum as a babyface rather than The Boss’ momentum.

It’s been rumored that WWE officials were planning a romantic angle for Bayley heading into ‘Summerslam’ this year. The WWE Universe has been outraged about her booking since her feud with Alexa Bliss came to a screeching halt. The rumored angle about Bayley having never kissed a boy wasn’t exactly what the fans had in mind for her. WWE officials may have canceled the angle in favor of rekindling the rivalry with The Boss.

Bayley vs. Sasha Banks is a special rivalry and it’s understandable why WWE officials have been waiting for the right time to bring back their feud on the main roster. WWE Summerslam is a huge stage and there is a familiarity with them feuding during the weekend again only two years after making history together. WWE fans should expect bigger things from Bayley vs. Sasha heading into ‘Summerslam’ this year in Brooklyn.

