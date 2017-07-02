‘DWTS’ Pro Jenna Johnson Talks Cast Hookups But Doesn’t Mention Val Chmerkovskiy

Jenna Johnson says it’s a no-brainer that things sometimes get steamy behind the scenes on Dancing With the Stars. The So You Think You Can Dance all-star and DWTS troupe member opened up to People magazine to spill some behind-the-scenes secrets from the ABC celebrity ballroom competition. While Jenna revealed that Sunday is dubbed “spray tan Sunday” ahead of the live Monday night show, she also had juicier dirt to dish. Johnson said there is legitimate chemistry between the DWTS pro dancers and that things happen “all the time” after the dancers engage in long hours of physical contact.

“I think it’s the environment that you’re forced into,” Johnson said of the DWTS hookups.

“You meet this person and then you’re spending hours together touching each other. Obviously there’s attractive people most of the time as well and chemistry happens. I mean when there’s a hot guy and a hot pro girl, something is bound to happen.”

Jenna Johnson’s comments about Dancing with Stars on-set chemistry come just a few weeks after it was rumored that she went on Roman getaway with DWTS veteran Val Chmerkovskiy. Jenna and Val have been rumored to be in an on-and-off relationship for years, but they have been very careful about keeping their status private. Still, the DWTS pros both posted photos from vacations in Rome on the same day last month (with similar captions) and later shared snaps from a clearly romantic dinner on their Instagram stories.

Last year, Val Chmerkovskiy was linked with his brother Maks’ Dancing With the Stars Season 23 partner, Amber Rose, but it took a long time for him to go public with the relationship. Val told Entertainment Tonight that he can’t control what people think about his love life and he laughed off comments that he would make a cute couple with Rose.

“I’d make a cute couple with a lot of people, you know what I’m sayin’?” the DWTS pro dancer joked.

While Val’s relationship with Amber didn’t last, Dancing with the Stars diehards would love to see him settle down with Jenna Johnson much in the way that his big brother Maks has settled down with fellow DWTS pro Peta Murgatroyd.

Dancing With the Stars fans have seen several real-life romances play out between dance partners over the years, so Jenna Johnson’s comments about the close-quarters chemistry are spot on.

Early on, DWTS pro dancer Karina Smirnoff got serious with Mario Lopez after they were partnered together on the ABC dance-off in 2006, and they were an item for two years. Smirnoff later dated DWTS pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy and was even engaged to him at one point. In addition, Derek Hough got hot and heavy with one of his partners, Shannon Elizabeth, while Shark Tank millionaire Robert Herjavec and DWTS pro dancer Kym Johnson ultimately danced their way down the aisle in a lavish wedding.

[Featured Image by mpi04/MediaPunch/IPX/AP Images]