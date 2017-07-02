‘Outlander’ Season 3 Spoilers – Plus Series Star Sam Heughan Promises ‘It’s Going To Be The Best Yet!’

As the Season 3 premiere of Outlander draws near, earnest fans dig deep for details about the Starz series, which, of course, is based on the Diana Gabaldon books. Adding to mild spoilers released ahead of season 3, Outlander star Sam Heughan shared a shot from one set for the upcoming installment, boasting that the new episodes would be unlike anything previously seen on the show.

Sam Heughan Teases Season 3 Of Outlander With A Behind The Scenes Photo

Gold Derby reports that Sam Heughan is feeling very excited about the soon to be aired third installment of Outlander, a feeling reinforced by Heughan’s recent Twitter post. The actor shared a photo of himself looking back, while perched on his bicycle, as though realizing that he wouldn’t be back for some time and wanting to get that one last look. In the background, heavy operating equipment can be seen, possibly dismantling an Outlander set.

In adding a caption to the photo, Sam tweeted that the picture was taken on the last day of filming for Season 3.

“What a ride. Thank you to all our crew in SA (and Scotland). It’s going to be the best yet!” the Outlander star tweeted.

Heughan creates a surreal image, dressed in his costume for playing 18th century hero Jamie Fraser on Outlander.

Last day shooting season 3!!

What a ride. Thank you to all our crew in SA (and Scotland).

It's going to be the best yet!@Outlander_STARZ pic.twitter.com/0kKN69Prkn — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) June 16, 2017

Outlander Season 3: What We Know So Far

Harper’s Bazaar has fans covered for all things Outlander, sharing what they have uncovered about the third season, including plans to premiere the new installment sometime in September. At present, Starz has yet to nail down a specific date, though they have settled on delivering the 13 episode season of Outlander in accordance with initial plans for the September debut.

Based on Diana Gabaldon’s third book, Voyager, Season 3 of Outlander will send Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe on a sea journey from Scotland to Jamaica. Series showrunners have previously revealed that several episodes were filmed in Cape Town, South Africa.

The Battle of Culloden will figure more prominently in Season 3 of Outlander than it does in the author’s book, because E.P. Ronald D. Moore feels it’s not something that can be skimmed over. Additionally, Moore feels that this battle presents the perfect opportunity for a new confrontation between Jamie Fraser and Black Jack Randall (Tobias Menzies).

Cape Town Sucks ….. #postproductionmeeting #we'renotinCumbernauldanymore @samheughan @nightmaril #Karin A post shared by Caitrionabalfe (@caitrionabalfe) on Mar 12, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

Another Outlander reunion is coming in season 3 and this one may be the most anticipated event of the new installment, because it involves rejoining Jamie and Claire Randall (Balfe). Caitriona revealed that absence does indeed make the heart grow fonder, promising fans that the sex would be steamier in season 3.

“Maybe [fans will] have to wait a little bit, but I don’t think the sex is going to be as scarce as last season, shall we say?” Ms. Balfe taunted.

Finally, Diana Gabadlon has echoed Sam Heughan’s thoughts, confirming that the new installment is to be “the best season yet” of Outlander.

[Featured Image by Starz]