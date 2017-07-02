‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Rumor: Sizzle Reel Set For D23 Expo, Scene Descriptions Leaked

Due to the problems with the Han Solo spinoff production, Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi will not be featured at the San Diego Comic Con (SDCC) this year.

It was previously rumored that a sizzle reel and the full trailer for the film will be shown there. With an SDCC unveiling now out of the question, it is unknown at the moment when the Star Wars: Episode 8 sizzle reel and trailer will be released.

Interestingly, Steven Weintraub of Collider claims he has word the behind-the-scenes footage will at least be shown at the D23 Expo, which will be held on July 14 to 16.

If this is anything to go by, fans will get their second look at Star Wars: Episode 8 much earlier than they expect, albeit in the form of a sizzle reel, but they will have to wait a little longer for the full trailer.

Thankfully, hardworking Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Mike Zeroh is back at it again with details on what to expect in these The Last Jedi previews, which should tide fans over the extended waiting game.

Set to showcase what happens on the set of Star Wars: Episode 8, the sizzle reel will be quite revealing and will be just as exciting as the second trailer, at least based on the leaked details.

Zeroh says that one of the shots to be shown there is Gwendoline Christie’s Captain Phasma swinging her spear, a new weapon she will show off in The Last Jedi.

She does this sequence sans her helmet too and while Vanity Fair has already showed fans what the First Order commander looks like without the chrome helmet (and many believe she looks more menacing), this will be the first time they actually see her in action.

The Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi behind-the-scenes footage will also reportedly feature Daisy Ridley’s Rey examining the underside of the Millennium Falcon in the rain. The specific scene will be shown in slow motion.

Rey used the starship to go to Ahch-To and meet Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in Star Wars: Episode 7 – The Force Awakens. Zeroh speculates that the hero could be checking the Millennium Falcon for a tracker. If there is one, it won’t be long before the person who put it there will reach the planet as well.

The Star Wars YouTuber suggested that it is Unkar Plutt who placed that tracker since he wants the Millennium Falcon for himself and wants to retrieve it from the people who “stole” it. In a deleted scene from The Force Awakens, Unkar Plutt was at Takodana during Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Chewbacca, Rey and Finn’s (John Boyega) visit there.

There is also another deleted scene where Kylo Ren and some Stormtroopers were inspecting the Millennium Falcon when it was at the Starkiller Base. It is possible and more likely that they were the ones who put the tracker in order to find Rey and Luke in Star Wars: Episode 8.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi hits the cinemas December 15.

[Featured Image by Disney and Lucasfilm]