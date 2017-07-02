Kyle Lowry Re-Signs With Raptors For Three Years, Lowry Contract Worth $100 Million

Kyle Lowry has re-signed with the Toronto Raptors rather than explore his options in free agency. Lowry’s contract is a three-year deal worth $100 million, which serves as a healthy pay raise for the All-Star point guard. A report by NBA analyst Sam Amick confirms the contract and states that it also has incentives built into it that could raise the total value.

On one hand, the new Kyle Lowry contract is a bit surprising, as many NBA rumors had stated that he really needed a fourth-year in any deal he received. It’s possible that the Raptors took this into account and bumped up the annual salary for the three seasons, making it more valuable than something with a fourth year attached to it. Now Lowry can explore free agency again soon, giving him a chance to get another contract.

This is huge news for the Toronto Raptors, as the team could not afford to lose Lowry to free agency. There are a lot of teams that would have loved to sign an All-Star point guard, especially since Chris Paul was taken off the market so quickly by the Houston Rockets. Now Lowry can finish what he started with the Raptors and potentially get them deeper in the Eastern Conference Playoffs next season. The front office in Toronto might need to add a few more players to keep up with the Cleveland Cavaliers though.

Official: Raptors promote Bobby Webster to general manager. More: https://t.co/3Zan08bBDj pic.twitter.com/8sKYx8EFKg — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 28, 2017

Kyle Lowry was acquired from the Houston Rockets for a first-round draft pick and Gary Forbes back in 2012. He would end up re-signing with the Toronto Raptors on a three-year deal and made the All-Star team in each of those seasons. Over his five seasons and 354 games for the Raptors, Lowry has averaged 18.7 points, 7.0 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game. Last season he averaged 21.6 points, 6.7 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. Lowry also participated with Team USA and won a gold medal at the Summer Olympics.

Additional offseason moves by the Raptors have already included extending a qualifying offer to restricted free agent Nando De Colo, selecting Ogugua Anunoby in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft, and renouncing the draft right to DeAndre Daniels. The team also just agreed to a contract extension with Serge Ibaka, ensuring that he remains with the Raptors for at least three more years. Despite all the other maneuvering, the most important piece of information the Toronto Raptors can share with their fans is that a new Kyle Lowry contract is in place.

