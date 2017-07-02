Alexis Sanchez Arsenal Departure Imminent As Gunners Complete Deal For Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal FC star Alexis Sanchez’s departure from the club appears imminent after news emerged that the Gunners were close to completing a club record signing for Lyon’s Alexandre Lacazette. The arrival of the prolific striker at the Emirates fuels speculations that Arsenal are ready to offload Sanchez, who has reportedly made his decision to leave the London club clear to manager Arsene Wenger.

With one year remaining on his contract and having reportedly refused to sign a new deal which would have made him one of the highest paid footballers in Europe, it seems probable that Arsenal have accepted this fate with resignation. Although Wenger previously claimed that he would keep Sanchez at Arsenal even if it meant that he could go on a free transfer next season, it now appears Manchester City are turning up the heat on Arsenal, having convinced Alexis Sanchez to rejoin his old boss, Pep Guardiola. Gabriel Jesus, the Brazilian forward who plays for City, expressed hope that his South American counterpart would galvanize the team when he arrives.

“It has not yet materialised but when it does, I’ll be quite happy. I will be happy not just because of his quality but for the energy he has. I really like the energy he has, it motivates the group, motivates people to always want to win in life and in the game.”

Alexis Sanchez is going to Manchester City and it will be announced in the coming days. [via @gerardromero] pic.twitter.com/ybdjrXJjwf — Transfer Talk (@EPLBible) June 7, 2017

According to the Guardian,Manchester City are getting increasingly confident of landing Sanchez at the Etihad. Reports suggest that the Chile star is City’s number one target this summer. With Arsenal already securing the signature of Lacazette, as well as looking forward to completing another deal for Monaco’s inform midfielder Thomas Lemar, it seems a pragmatic move for the club to make, which would look to offset some of the transfer expenditure by letting Sanchez go.

Finally we have a proper gunman up front.. #9 #lacazette pic.twitter.com/i5U72w3gBE — Amit Kirkole (@AFC_amit) June 30, 2017

Even so, it is not quite so cut and dried. Wenger has already expressed his reluctance to sell Sanchez to a direct Premier League rival, and the Frenchman would much prefer the forward to team up with Chile teammate Arturo Vidal at Bayern Munich. Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti hinted at a move for Alexis Sanchez on Sunday, admitting that he “liked him” and would not be averse to getting him to Munich, according to Sky Sports.

“If an opportunity comes up, the club will be ready. There are lots of rumors. Alexis is a great player but not the only one in the world. I like Alexis.”

Carlo Ancelotti on Alexis Sánchez pic.twitter.com/rbt8H2h6Jf — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 1, 2017

It remains to be seen which club — Bayern or City — eventually proves to be Alexis Sanchez’s final destination this summer, but with Arsenal signing Lacazette for a club record free, it would be safe to assume that the Chilean’s future lies anywhere but Arsenal.

[Featured Image by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images]