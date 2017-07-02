Naked Pregnant Woman Found Stabbed To Death Inside Abandoned Detroit Home

Authorities in Detroit, Michigan say a 23-year-old woman, La’Diamond Meyers, who was five months pregnant with her fifth child, was found stabbed to death inside an abandoned home, where she lived with her children, according to Click On Detroit.

On Thursday, June 29, neighbors became suspicious after noticing Meyers’ children, whose ages are between eight months and five-years-old, were outside unattended. When they were asked about their parents, one of the children stated that the mother was asleep and the father had gone to work.

When the neighbor entered the home in the 15000 block of Braile Street, Meyers was found naked and stabbed to death on a bed. Police say the victim had been stabbed multiple times in the chest and her stomach. It is believed that Meyer’s children may have been in the home with her body for hours before she was found.

Authorities say drug paraphernalia was also found in the home. Circumstances surrounding Meyers’ death is unknown, but officers with the Detroit Police Department will be conducting an investigation.

Relatives say Meyers ran into some trouble a month ago and moved to the abandoned home with her four children and her 29-year-old boyfriend, who has not been named, of four years.

Neighbors say Meyers appeared to be a loving mother as she was always seen playing outside with her children. Some stated that the children’s father seemed to be controlling.

Relatives were devastated after learning Meyers had been stabbed to death in her home. The victim’s sister, Sheila Calvin, stated that the attacker not only took her sister’s life but also the life of an unborn baby.

Now, Calvin will never get to see her sister again and her children will have to grow up without a mother.

The victim’s family stated Meyers’ boyfriend was abusive, and they had made several attempts to intervene by calling the police and contacting child protective services, but it was to no avail.

Four young children found in home with mother’s body https://t.co/OAdWgr7N6Q — 8News WRIC Richmond (@8NEWS) July 2, 2017

Meyers’ boyfriend was not present when police arrived at the home, and arrest records indicate that he was convicted of criminal sexual conduct. No arrests have been made in connection with Meyer’ murder.

The victim’s children are now in the care of a family member.

[Featured Image by P_Wei/iStock]