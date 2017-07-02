Nicole Kidman Opens Up About Renewed Success At 50: ‘I’m Blown Away’

Nicole Kidman is seeing a resurgence of her career and her popularity among fans, since returning to work full time and the actress couldn’t be happier about it. As she opens up about what this new surge of success means to her, Nicole also shares how that affects her home life and her relationship with husband Keith Urban.

The Beguiled Star Nicole Kidman Dishes On Her Big Hollywood Comeback

Talking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Ms. Kidman seems almost too overwhelmed by the success she has attained this year and in the latter half of 2016, as though she hadn’t expected to have been missed by her fans. Following the success of HBO’s Big Little Lies, Nicole found herself thrown into another starring role – that of the Cannes Film Festival star attraction. With four projects featured at this year’s event, Ms. Kidman may have been the most sought after actress to grace that red carpet.

For all of this sudden success and the fame that goes along with it, Nicole says she’s surprised and extremely grateful.

“I’m blown away,” said Ms. Kidman. “For all this confluence of events and success to be happening in the year that I turn 50, that feels really powerful and makes me unbelievably thankful.”

Her next big project was to work with director Sofia Coppola on The Beguiled and Nicole says that was something she was excited to do, because she’s always awed by Coppola’s style. The Beguiled directly speaks softly, even timidly, but Kidman says she’s so well respected that everyone is eager to obey and follow her vision.

To Nicole, that’s a testament to Sofia’s “feminine power,” which was something the actress wanted to experience first hand.

Nicole Kidman Says Her Daughters Are Bothered By Her PDA’s With Keith Urban

The whole world is fascinated by the love story of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, but, as Daily Mail reports, that’s the problem, as far as the couple’s daughters are concerned. It’s something that eight-year-old Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban brought to her mother’s attention, following Urban’s recent CMT award wins.

Sunday was upset that her parents are always kissing on television and in public, where everyone can see, but Ms. Kidman feels that’s better than the alternative.

“The next day my daughter Sunny said, ‘You and Daddy kiss all the time!’ But I think it’s a fantastic thing for your daughter to say to you! I’m deeply passionate about being with my husband and raising my children and I’m glad she knows it,” Nicole says.

Looking forward to the future, Nicole Kidman has a full plate with a number of films in production or planned for the coming year, but The Beguiled star says her career still takes a second seat to her family. She says Sunday and her little sister, six-year-old Faith Kidman-Urban, are at a precious stage in their childhood and she doesn’t want to miss anything.

“I’m really at that place with my family where I have to be so careful about what I say yes to, because Sunny and Faith right now are so ripe, they want to share everything and talk about everything and have me there for it all, so I won’t be taken away from them and miss their childhood,” says Nicole Kidman.

