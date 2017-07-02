Briana DeJesus is making her debut on the upcoming premiere of Teen Mom 2 Season 8.

According to a new report, a sneak peek clip at the new installment was recently shared, revealing the first look at DeJesus’ new life as a pregnant mother to five-year-old Nova, who she was seen welcoming years ago on 16 & Pregnant.

On July 1, The Hollywood Gossip shared details of the new preview and noted that Briana DeJesus is currently pregnant with her second child. However, unfortunately for the reality star, the father of her second child has allegedly been cheating on her throughout the pregnancy. As fans may recall, Briana DeJesus also has a strained relationship with the father of her first child, daughter Nova, and according to the report, not much has changed between her and Devoin Austin.

In the clip, as The Hollywood Gossip revealed, Briana DeJesus is seen talking with a few producers from Teen Mom 2 about their decision to reunite her with her fans years after they unsuccessfully attempted to launch Teen Mom 3. In 2013, after just one season of the series, Teen Mom 3, which featured Briana DeJesus, Alexandra Sekella, Mackenzie McKee, and Katie Yeager, was canceled.

A post shared by Bri Baby (@_brianadejesus) on May 29, 2017 at 8:01pm PDT

As Briana DeJesus points out to the Teen Mom 2 producers, she’s excited to get fans caught up with her life years after welcoming her first child. That said, she’s admittedly nervous to get back in front of the cameras and continue to expose her life for the millions of fans who tune in weekly to Teen Mom 2.

A post shared by Bri Baby (@_brianadejesus) on Dec 28, 2016 at 6:59am PST

Briana DeJesus isn’t the only Teen Mom 2 star set to give birth during the upcoming eighth season. As fans likely know, Kailyn Lowry is also expecting a child, her third, and due to give birth at some point this summer. As for her baby daddy situation, Lowry and Chris Lopez are also experiencing drama and not believed to be on good terms.

To see more of Briana DeJesus and her co-stars, including Leah Messer, Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, and Leah Messer, tune into the Teen Mom 2 Season 8 premiere on July 17 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Briana DeJesus/Instagram]