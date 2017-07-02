Watch Boston Red Sox Vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream: Start Time, Preview As 1st-Place Boston Rolls Into Texas

The American League East-leading Boston Red Sox roll into Texas to face the struggling Rangers on Monday, in a game that will live stream featuring two pitchers who both need to get their seasons back on the right track. Texas righty Martin Perez will make his first start after a disabled list stint, when Porcello — the 2016 AL Cy Young Winner — has yet to find his groove, carrying a hefty 5.06 ERA into Monday’s matchup.

After posting a 21-4 record with a solid 3.15 ERA in his Cy Young 2016 season, Porcello has been the lone weak link on a Red Sox pitching staff that boats the American League’s lowest team ERA coming out of the weekend. At 3.83 the Red Sox have been slightly better than the Cleveland Indians hurlers who hold a collective 3.84 ERA.

The Rangers pitching staff ranks in the middle of the AL pack, ninth overall with a 4.38 ERA, a few points worse than the AL average of 4.35. Monday’s Texas Starter, Perez, brings a 4.70 ERA to go with a 4-6 won-loss record — and has not pitched since June 22 when he went on the DL after slamming his thumb in a hotel door, fracturing the digit.

“We’ll see what happens in the game. It’s time to pitch and win,’ Perez said on Sunday. “I’m ready to pitch.”

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers game on Monday, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Central Daylight Time at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, on Monday, July 3. That start time will be 8:05 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 5:05 p.m. Pacific.

The 47-35 Red Sox, who hold a three-game lead over the New York Yankees in their division, steam into Texas having won five of their last six games and all three in a sweep of their AL East rivals, the Toronto Blue Jays, over the weekend. The Rangers on the other hand sat 14 1.2 games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West, and were a game below.500 heading into Sunday’s action.

Will the former Boston Red Sox ace Porcello be able to get back on track as the team heads toward the All-Star break, reversing his trend of dismal outings and guiding his team to its 48th win of the season and potentially opening a four-game lead over the second-place New York Yankees? Or will the Texas Rangers hitters take advantage of Porcello’s struggles, and put a halt to Boston’s current hot streak?

