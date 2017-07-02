‘Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker’: Shikamaru And Choji Confirmed, Character Types Detailed

The roster of the highly-anticipated game Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker just got bigger with the addition of Shikamaru Naara and Choji Akamichi.

In a new issue of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine acquired by Saiyan Island, it was revealed that the versions of the characters coming to the game will be based on the anime Naruto Shippuden.

It comes as no surprise that these two will be part of Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker since they played important roles in the franchise as part of the secondary cast.

Shikamaru and Choji join already confirmed characters for Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker namely Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, Kakashi, Itachi, Kisame, Pain, and Konan. Fans can expect more to be added including Boruto, whose name is in the title of the game itself.

The same Weekly Shonen Jump magazine scan also revealed the classification system on characters that will be at play in Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker.

Naruto is designated as an attack-type character, who has high attack power and speed as assets. He can make use of his signature jutsus, the Rasenshuriken or the Spiraling Shuriken and the Rasengan or Spiraling Sphere in the game.

Sasuke is classified as a long-ranged fighter. Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker characters under this category can be relied on when it comes to long-distance assaults.

In the game, Sasuke will be armed with his trademark ability, the Kirin jutsu, where he harnesses natural lightning to strike his opponents with, allowing him to deal some damage without getting close. Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker will also see Sasuke with his Fireball jutsu.

Meanwhile, Shikamaru is described as a heal-type, which are Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker characters that can easily recover from damage and heal others too. For his individual ability, he can attack and bind opponents with the use of his Shadow Stitching jutsu.

Equipped with his ability to overpower opponents with the use of the Expansion jutsu, Choji is more of a defense-type character. Fighters like him are perfect to be at the forefront.

Just recently, a brand new trailer for Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker was released. It was revealed there that Kakashi and Pain are attack-type characters like Naruto and will make use of their respective jutsus, the Lightning Blade and the Almighty Push.

Itachi (with his Amaterasu or Heavenly Illumination) and Konan (with his Shinkigami Dance: Shield technique) will join Sasuke in the long-ranged club. Kisame, on the other hand, is a defense-type like Choji and has the Water Style: Shark Bomb technique at his disposal.

Last but not least, Sakura was shown as a heal-type. She was the only one seen performing two jutsus in the trailer—Cherry Blossom Clash and Mystical Palm Technique—although the rest of the characters are expected to have a second jutsu too.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker is slated for release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC early next year.

[Featured Image by Bandai Namco Entertainment]