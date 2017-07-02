Katie Cassidy Kisses Matthew Rogers In A Skimpy Bikini—Newly Engaged Couple Vacation In Miami

Katie Cassidy kissed Matthew Rogers in a skimpy bikini as the newly engaged couple vacationed in Miami.

A PDA-packed beach trip

Katie Cassidy and Matthew Rogers just got engaged last month. The actress and her husband-to-be hit the beach in Miami on Friday, Daily Mail reported.

Cassidy, the 30-year-old daughter of The Partridge Family Star Dave Cassidy, didn’t leave much to the imagination, wearing a tiny triangle bikini.

Her fiance could hardly keep his hands to himself. The loved-up couple packed on the PDA (public display of affection) and were photographed kissing, holding hands, and laughing.

Katie Cassidy currently stars on the popular television series, Arrow.

The couple also shared a few long smooches and embraced while bobbing up and down in the waves of the clear blue ocean.

Matthew Rogers wore pink printed board shorts for their beach outing.

After swimming in the ocean, Katie and Matthew were spotted taking a romantic walk along the shore. The actress wore a loose skirt with a crop top.

A romantic proposal

The Arrow star announced her engagement on Instagram last month writing: “I can’t wait to spend forever with you my darling!!

I’m the luckiest girl in the whole world. I ❤️ YOU to the moon and back. Thank you for a magical evening I will forever remember.

Cassidy and Rogers started dating in 2016.

Last week, Katie posted a picture to Instagram of the two of them getting ready to board a plane, making a joke that her fiance had gotten mistaken for rapper, G-Eazy.

Feelin’ the love! @mattyice432????????love my rose quartz manicure @azusabarbie A post shared by Katie Cassidy (@katiecassidy) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

Matthew reportedly popped the question back in June while they were vacationing in Mauritius, Page Six reported.

Katie showed off her ring finger, which boasted a large oval diamond.

In the days leading up to the announcement, she shared a series of sweet photos of the pair’s romantic getaway.

you never cease to amaze me… @mattyice432 A post shared by Katie Cassidy (@katiecassidy) on Jun 18, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

This is the first time Katie, 30, has been married. The actress previously dated Fifty Shades of Grey producer Dana Brunetti and singer, Jessie McCartney.

U jump. I jump. #neverletgo @mattyice432 @cavotagoomykonos A post shared by Katie Cassidy (@katiecassidy) on May 31, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay / Stringer / Getty Images]