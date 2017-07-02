Hilary Duff Flashes Butt In A Poolside Selfie And Reveals What Her Summer Plans With Luca Are

Hilary Duff flashed her butt in a bikini by the pool over the Fourth Of July holiday weekend. The Younger star also just revealed what her summer plans with her son Luca were.

Suns out, buns out

Hilary Duff caught some sun rays by the pool at her Beverly Hills mansion on Sunday. The Younger star wore a gold one-piece swimsuit and showed off her pert behind in the photo she posted to Snapchat.

The 29-year-old actress was spotted wearing a pair of trendy, two-toned denim jeans earlier on Saturday while shopping at the Brentwood Country Mart, Daily Mail reported.

Duff paired the high-waisted jeans with a striped peasant top, slide sandals, and a large brown bag. She covered up her eyes with a pair of aviator shades and wore her hair in a messy low bun.

Before relaxing at the pool, Hilary also made stops by Caffe Luxxe, Sweet Rose Creamery, and the Poppy Store.

Hilary Duff currently has about 21.5 social media followers. She shared a picture on Instagram later of her outfit along with a Ginette statement ring that she is “obsessed with” saying she wants to “collect every color.”

A mother-son summer vacation

The divorced mother-of-one told E! News on Wednesday that she was looking forward to going on a vacation with her five-year-old son Luca after working for four months straight.

Obsessed with my @ginetteny ring!!!! I want to collect every color???????????? A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jul 1, 2017 at 2:51pm PDT

“We’re going to take some good little getaways this summer, for sure, before he starts kindergarten.”

She also said that she’d like to be more “hands on” when it comes to raising her son when she is “not working.”

“Now he’s in summer camp for his new school and they’re doing snow days in July and having bounce houses. I’m missing all the fun!”

Well it seems everyone is on board with the @youngertv snap chat filter!!! M pulled the car over to get luca in on the fun. Poor guy wasn’t even awake. Lol A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jun 28, 2017 at 2:48pm PDT

Duff’s ex-husband and Luca’s father, Mike Comrie, recently faced rape charges after an incident in February at his condo in West Los Angeles. However, the judge ruled he was not guilty due to a lack of evidence.

TMZ Sports reported that prosecutors said there was “reasonable doubt” as to whether or not Comrie’s accuser consent to anal sex.

Watch me on @liveKellyandryan this am! A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jun 29, 2017 at 5:40am PDT

Hilary Duff has been single ever since she ended her fling with musician Mathew Koma and had a five-month romance with celebrity trainer, Jason Walsh.

It’s all going down tonight. @YoungerTV premieres at 10pm on @tvland! #YoungerTV A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jun 28, 2017 at 9:29am PDT

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images]