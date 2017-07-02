Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Not Together As She Confirms Her Single Status

With speculation that Black Chyna has rekindled her relationship with Rob Kardashian, the model cleared the air on Instagram. It looks like Black Chyna is over their relationship as she declared that she is single and happy.

The couple ended their relationship earlier this year, but rumor reports suggested that they reunited when they were photographed together taking out their daughter Dream, along with Tyga’s son King Cairo on outings.

Blac Chyna posted an adorable video of her kids on Instagram and seems to be focused on being a mother. According to People magazine, Blac Chyna and Rob are spending time together for the sake of their seven-months-old daughter. They have a co-parenting relationship and do not plan on getting back together, and the wedding has been called off.

Rob proposed to Blac Chyna around April last year – about a month before their daughter was born. The former couple got engaged after about three months of dating and starred in a reality Tv series Rob & Chyna, which documented their whirlwind romance.

The former couple spent father’s day at Disneyland and TMZ reported about two weeks ago that Rob Kardashian has been living with Chyna for about a week and they even went hiking together. The publication also reports that she bought Rob several gifts.

It seems like whatever flame they rekindled has gone out with the video vixen’s declaration of her single status. Rob Kardashian recently sold his starter home for $2.44 million, and Lamar Odom reveals that he has not spoken to his former brother-in-law since he split with Khloe.

Rob frequently post pictures of his daughter on Instagram as he continues to battle his weight gain. The on/off couple may get back together in the future, and the model was reportedly traumatized by her car accident earlier this week.

A drunk driver hit the back of her Rolls Royce, but it seems like she did not sustain much damage after being looked at by first responders.

Blac Chyna has a feud with the Kardashians, which may play a part in her tumultuous relationship with Rob. Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian blocked Black Chyna from trademarking the Kardashian name, which led some fans to speculate that she may be using Rob for business purposes.

