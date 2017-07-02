Derrick Rose Rumors: New York Knicks Return Still Possible?

Derrick Rose rumors have revealed that the New York Knicks remain open about re-signing the veteran point guard. Rose joined the Knicks for the 2016-17 NBA season but had mixed results when he was healthy enough to be on the court. Rose is now a free agent who can sign with any NBA team and the thought had been that the Knicks would move in a different direction. A new report by ESPN states that they have sources saying that the club may actually be interested in bringing back the former MVP.

In 64 games for the Knicks, Rose averaged 18.0 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game. Those are pretty good numbers, especially since Rose shot 47.1 percent from the field and 87.4 percent from the free throw line. The problem wasn’t his output, but rather the salary that the Knicks had to pay for those numbers. In the final season of Derrick Rose’s contract, he earned roughly $21.3 million with the Knicks.

During the past season, there were a number of NBA rumors stating that Rose would be looking for a max contract in free agency. The lack of Derrick Rose rumors this offseason or even news pieces linking him to other teams suggests that he isn’t close to getting a contract offer in that range. This is where the New York Knicks come into play again because if Rose seeks a reasonable salary, he could easily find a place on this roster.

Despite being in the league since 2008, Derrick Rose is only 28 years old. He could still have some very successful seasons in his future, but teams are worried about his injury history. Rose missed a lot of time when he was with the Chicago Bulls due to several surgeries on his legs. That has created some red flags when teams consider whether it would be a good move to sign the veteran point guard to a new contract. Former team president Phil Jackson was willing to take that risk but it still didn’t get the Knicks back to the playoffs.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the New York Knicks have been very busy since the NBA offseason began, with the team contacting many free agent point guards about possibly signing a contract. The Knicks also moved on from Phil Jackson and continue to discuss the possibility of a Carmelo Anthony trade. As some of those point guards begin to sign contracts, the Derrick Rose rumors may start to pick up, but the best situation for him might be to re-sign with the Knicks on a “prove it” deal to get his rates up for the following year.

