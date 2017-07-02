Danielle Stislicki: Man Suspected Of Sexual Assault Not Official Person Of Interest In Missing Woman’s Case

Although a man charged with kidnapping and sexual assault last week has been questioned regarding the case of missing Farmington Hills, Michigan woman, Danielle Stislicki, police say he has not been officially named a person of interest in her disappearance.

Farmington Hills Assistant Police Chief Matt Koehn told the Farmington Patch that authorities have talked to Floyd Galloway Jr., 30, but they’ve “also talked to hundreds of people” during the investigation.

Nevertheless, Koehn added that although Galloway is not currently a person of interest that does not mean he won’t be labeled as such down the line. Koehn told the Patch, “We’ve not ruled anything out.”

Galloway was arraigned on several charges in a case unrelated to Danielle’s, including “kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct-assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder by strangulation,” according to Fox 2.

During his arraignment, it was ordered that Galloway be held on a $750,000 cash bond that if met, will require him to wear a GPS device, The Detroit News reports.

The current charges facing Galloway stem from an alleged attack that took place on September 4, 2016. WXYZ reports that a 28-year-old woman told police that while jogging down a bicycle path in a Livonia park she was grabbed around the neck by a man, who also struck her on the side of her face. According to WXYZ Detroit, police say the man tried to drag the woman toward a nearby river, attempted to take off her clothes, and “told her he wanted to have sex with her.”

Authorities indicate the woman tussled with the man and was able to escape his grasp, flagging down a passing car as she quickly fled the scene. WXYZ notes that although she used the driver’s cell phone to call police, once authorities got to the area, the suspect was gone.

Galloway is expected to appear in court again on July 6.

Farmington Hills Police Chief Chuck Nebus noted in a statement released on June 28 that detectives investigating Danielle’s case have spoken to Galloway in the past and have searched his Berkley residence. According to The Detroit News, Nebus further indicated that Galloway had worked as a security guard at the building where Danielle was employed and “was acquainted with Danielle during his security duties at Metlife.”

Fox 2 reports that the Farmington Hills Police also stated the following. “More than 60 search warrants for structures, cars and electronic data have been executed. Over 100 law enforcement officers, evidence technicians, and lab personnel have been diligently working on the Stislicki case. The personnel are from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Michigan State Police (MSP), Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cities of Farmington Hills, Livonia, Southfield, Berkley, Detroit and other local police agencies. Hundreds of pieces of potential evidence have been collected and processed by detectives from the above agencies and the lab personnel from the FBI, MSP, and Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. We are grateful to the Livonia Police Department for their outstanding assistance, which led to an arrest that may provide additional opportunities to collect evidence and identify places to search.”

Danielle, 28 at the time, went missing in the late afternoon of Friday, December 2, 2016, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for the planned dinner her friend became extremely worried. When she was unable to make contact with Danielle by Saturday and Danielle failed to show up for work, the friend became alarmed. She then headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives and when the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, thus, authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

The website www.finddani.org is another place where those who want to support the search for Danielle can find a bevy of information about her case. In addition, in the “How Can I Help?” section of the website it features social media links to the Twitter page @find_dani and details about tagging tweets and retweets. In addition, a link exists to the finddaniellestislicki Instagram page where memories of the young woman are being shared.

At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $34,285, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $134,285.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

