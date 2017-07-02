Former WWE Manager Jim Cornette Selling Autographed Copies Of Vince Russo Restraining Order For Charity

Recently, former WWE booker Vince Russo filed a restraining order against former WWE manager Jim Cornette. It was funny due to the fact that Cornette has not seen Russo in years and only talks about him on his podcast and on a recent WWE Network special. However, Cornette has decided to make good use of the restraining order and is selling autographed copies of it through his website.

According to Jim Cornette on Twitter, he raised over $1,000 in 48 hours for the autographed copies of the Vince Russo restraining order. Since Jim is selling the autographed copies for just $8 each, that means that he has sold 125 of the restraining orders in just two days.

The best news about this is that Jim Cornette will donate half of the proceeds to the WHAS Crusade for Children charity which helps out special needs children in both Kentucky and Southern Illinois. This means that Cornette has donated over $500 already to this charitable organization.

This entire mess with the Vince Russo restraining order against Jim Cornette happened shortly after Jim appeared on the WWE Network special Table for 3 with Eric Bischoff and Michael P.S. Hayes. Bischoff and Cornette have never gotten along but they bonded over their hatred of Vince Russo.

After that, Vince Russo went on a rant against Jim Cornette and blasted him for a number of things in a fake apology, basically insulting Jim through the entire rant. Cornette responded in a similar fashion by ripping into Russo, which caused Russo to say they should meet up face-to-face.

Jim Cornette said he would love to and said he would beat up Vince Russo. After this, Russo took out the restraining order against Jim. In perfect fashion, Cornette made fun of Russo on Twitter, posting a copy of the restraining order while calling him “VOLDERMORT.”

Jim Cornette then went on his podcast again and said that he was always accused of Vince Russo of hating him as a schtick and that it was just Jim’s gimmick. Cornette said that he must have really scared Russo with his words so he will go easier on him in the future.

However, before that happens, Jim Cornette is helping a charity by autographing the copies of the Vince Russo restraining order. Here is a listen to Cornette talking about his hilarious response to the order.

[Featured Image by WWE]